LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Final master plan survey online now | Citywide cleanup next weekend | Visitors bureau seeks name ideas for new van

Downtown plan survey available

The third and final survey tied to the downtown Little Rock master plan currently in development will be available until March 15.

An introduction to the survey on the website for the master plan says it "is all about the Emerging Focus Areas and Implementation Prioritization for the future of Downtown Little Rock, derived from public input over the first six months of the planning process."

The survey can be completed here.

A draft of the master plan is expected to be ready by May. The city of Little Rock last year tapped the planning and design firm Sasaki to help develop the plan.

Citywide cleanup kickoff scheduled

The organization Keep Little Rock Beautiful will hold a kickoff event on Saturday for the annual citywide cleanup taking place that day, according to a news release issued last week.

The kickoff event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Interstate Park, located at 3900 S. Arch St. in Little Rock. THV11 reporter Brooke Buckner will serve as the emcee, the news release said.

Teams of volunteers afterward will pick up litter in the park, on Fourche Creek and its wetlands, and along Arch Street. Participants are encouraged to bring their own small watercraft, although some kayaks and canoes will be available.

"Trash bags, disposable gloves, safety vests, and T-shirts for volunteers (while supplies last) will be provided," the news release stated. "Volunteers of all ages are welcome."

Other cleanups will take place in neighborhoods around the city. For more information, visit Keep Little Rock Beautiful's website.

City seeks name for visitor van

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is seeking suggestions for what to name its new Ford van that will serve as a mobile visitor center.

Officials unveiled the vehicle, which cost close to $142,000, during an event outside the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Thursday.

Residents can submit name ideas through March 28, according to a news release the visitors bureau issued Friday.

The individual who submits the winning name, which will be announced in early April, will receive a free two-night hotel stay in Little Rock and a $50 restaurant gift certificate.

Proposed names can be submitted here.

"We are proud to introduce the mobile visitor center, which will play a vital role in showcasing Little Rock to a broader audience," Gina Gemberling, the president and chief executive officer of the visitors bureau, said in a statement included with the news release. "This mobile unit will allow us to service visitors in our city at various tourism attractions and events, as well as in feeder cities which can help us promote our city as a leisure travel destination."

Libraries offering glasses for eclipse

Central Arkansas Library System cardholders can pick up glasses with which to view the April 8 solar eclipse at all branches beginning Monday, while supplies last.

Individual cardholders can obtain up to four pairs of glasses. Multi-user cardholders can obtain one pair per authorized user on the account, or four pairs, whichever number is higher, according to the library system's website.

Individuals who do not have a library card can apply for one and receive the glasses the same day.

Glasses are available on a first-come, first-served basis.