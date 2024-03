Robert Kiss, 26, of Little Rock has won the men's Little Rock half marathon on Sunday morning.

He crossed the finish line just after 7:15 a.m. Kiss' unofficial time was 1:15:31.

Chelsea Smith, 33, of Conway won the women's Little Rock half marathon.

She crossed the finish line just after 7:20 a.m. Smith's unofficial time was 1:21:20.

Below is a live stream of the 2024 Little Rock Marathon & Half Marathon.