LR Central earns 1st trip to final

Three was much more ideal for Little Rock Central on Saturday than four against North Little Rock.

The trio of Ashlyn Kimble, Ky Wilson and Taylor Day-Davis came through at the most opportune of times for Central as it nabbed a 59-56 overtime victory over its long-time rivals in the semifinals of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

The victory secured the first-ever state final berth for the Lady Tigers, who've been on the cusp of playing for a championship several times.

Central (18-12) reached the semifinal round the previous two seasons, but the Lady Tigers cashed in on their third try against a team that was looking to beat them for a fourth time this season.

"I'm just proud of what my kids have accomplished," Central Coach Marlon Williams said. "That's a big-time team that we just beat. We'd never made it to the state championship game so this will be the first time ever, but that was the goal since we've been here.

"That's one goal that we can check off, but this is not over."

Instead, the fun will begin over the next few days for Central, which will play for the crown at 6 p.m. Friday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. A big reason why the Lady Tigers will be battling for the state title revolved around the play of Kimble, Day-Davis and Wilson.

Kimble came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points. Day-Davis added 14 points, including a game-tying three-pointer to send the game into overtime, and Wilson added 10 points as a reserve.

Jocelyn Tate finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks and 3 steals for North Little Rock (28-5), which was trying to wrap up a third straight appearance in the championship game. Katie Fimple added 15 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats.

"It's just a testament to what the kids have been through for so long," said Williams, who took over as coach in the summer of 2020. "I've got a lot of seniors, and we've all been together for a number of years. We've seen every kind of game, played every kind of game so we're definitely battled tested. They never wavered."

CONWAY 54, CABOT 43

Conway (26-7) will get a chance to defend its state title after rallying past the Lady Panthers.

Samyah Jordan had 22 points, with 14 coming after halftime, for the Lady Wampus Cats, who beat Cabot (28-6) for the third time this season.

Emerie Bohanon had 18 points, and Alexis Cox ended with 10 points for Conway., which led for the first 18 minutes of the game until Cabot picked up steam.

The Lady Panthers trailed 25-20 in the third quarter but went on a 17-6 run, fueled by threes from Jenna Cook and Kaylin Bean. The Lady Wampus Cats picked their way back in the game to cut their deficit to 39-37 by the end of the period but took off in the fourth.

The Lady Panthers held a 41-40 advantage before Jordan slipped in for a score that ignited a string of 12 straight points to turn the tide for Conway.

AbbiGrace Cunningham collected 15 points, and Bre Hall had 10 points for Cabot.