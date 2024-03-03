HORSE RACING

Dornoch wins in Florida

Dornoch ran into the Kentucky Derby mix on Saturday, winning the Grade 2, $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park as the overwhelming favorite. The win comes with 50 Kentucky Derby standings points, which typically is enough for a horse to qualify for the opening race of the Triple Crown season. The Kentucky Derby is May 4. Dornoch finished the mile-and-a-sixteenth in 1 minute, 43.64 seconds for trainer Danny Gargan and jockey Luis Saez. It was the third consecutive win for Dornoch, who opened his career with a pair of second-place finishes -- both narrow losses -- and hasn't lost since. Saez has been the rider for all three of those wins, including Dornoch's most recent outing before Saturday at the Grade 2 Remsen in December at Aqueduct. Dornoch returned $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10. Le Dom Bro paid $7.40 and $3.40, and Frankie's Empire paid $2.60.

MOTOR SPORTS

Nemechek tops Vegas race

John Hunter Nemechek ended Chevrolet's early dominance by winning the wind-swept Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday in a Toyota. Chevrolet started the year with seven consecutive victories across NASCAR's three national series, including back-to-back Xfinity Series wins at Daytona and Atlanta by Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing. But on a day in which teams battled 70 mph wind, Nemechek ended Chevrolet's streak. Nemechek led five times for a race-high 99 laps to win for Joe Gibbs Racing, which is fielding an Xfinity Series car for Nemechek part-time this season. It was the 10th Xfinity Series win and first at Las Vegas for Nemechek, who now drives a Toyota in the Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club. Cole Custer started from the pole and the reigning series champion finished second in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Chandler Smith in third after leading 74 of the 200 laps -- making Saturday a total Toyota domination.

FOOTBALL

Former Steelers' LB dies

Andy Russell, the standout linebacker who was an integral part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' evolution from perennial losers to champions, has died. He was 82. The team confirmed Russell's death on Saturday. There was no immediate word on the cause or place of death. A 16th-round pick in the 1963 draft, Russell won two Super Bowls during a 12-year NFL career interrupted by a two-year stint in the military. Russell spent 10 years as a team captain and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times. His teammates voted Russell the club's Most Valuable Player in 1971, a season in which the roster included future Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Ham and Terry Bradshaw.

BASEBALL

Surgery for Giants' pitcher

San Francisco Giants right-hander Tristan Beck is scheduled to have surgery Monday to remove an aneurysm in the upper part of his pitching arm. He will have the procedure at Stanford, where he was examined by a vascular specialist this week, and the timetable for his return to the mound is unclear until after the surgery -- but his availability for opening day is in doubt. The 27-year-old Beck went 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA over 33 appearances with three starts as a rookie last season.

Chapman to sign with Giants

Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Chapman will get $20 million this year and can earn $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement had not been announced. Chapman has the ability to opt out after each season to become a free agent again. The 30-year-old Chapman won his fourth Gold Glove last year and turned down a $20,325,000 qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 14. Chapman batted .240 with 17 home runs, 39 doubles, 54 RBI and a .755 OPS in 140 games.

Cubs, Cooper reach deal

The Chicago Cubs and first baseman Garrett Cooper have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The 33-year-old Cooper played for Miami and San Diego last year, batting .251 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI in 123 games. He was traded to the Padres on Aug. 1. Cooper, a sixth-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft out of Auburn University, made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in 2017. He also has played right and left field in the majors. Cooper is a .268 hitter with 56 home runs and 222 RBI in 481 career games.

Nationals' prospect injured

Washington Nationals prospect Daylen Lile was taken off the field on a stretcher after he tumbled over the outfield wall during Saturday's spring training game against Boston. The 21-year-old Lile got hurt when he tried to make a play on Tyler Miller's home run to right-center in the seventh inning. Lile landed in Boston's bullpen and Red Sox relievers immediately motioned for help. Lile got a CT scan of his lower back at a hospital. Lile, a Louisville, Ky., native, was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2021 draft. He batted .269 with 9 home runs, 66 RBI and 10 triples in 106 games over two minor league stops last year.

BASKETBALL

Lakers add center to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers signed center Harry Giles III to a two-way contract on Saturday. Giles, 25, averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season before he was waived on Feb. 8. The 20th pick in the 2017 draft, Giles has also played for the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers in a four-year NBA career. He was a touted high school recruit who played one season at Duke in 2016-17.

TENNIS

Humbert earns Dubai title

Ugo Humbert stayed undefeated in ATP tour finals by beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3 to win the Dubai Championships on Saturday. The Frenchman, who upset defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, improved to 6-0 in finals. He also won Marseille three weeks ago. Humbert is set to climb four spots to a career-high No. 14 when the rankings are updated on Monday. He'll be the first Frenchman in the top 15 since Gael Monfils three years ago. Humbert took control of the final after breaking Bublik to clinch the first set.

TRACK & FIELD

Bol sets record in 400

Netherlands runner Femke Bol broke her own 400 meters world record at the world athletics indoor championships on Saturday. Bol won in 49.17 seconds and took 0.07 off the record she set two weeks ago at the Dutch championships. The indoor title followed the 400 hurdles crown she won at the worlds in August in Budapest. Teammate and training partner Lieke Klaver was second in 50.16, marking the first time in world indoors history that two Dutch athletes reached a podium in the same event. Alexis Holmes of the United States was third in a personal best 50.24.

Ugo Humbert of France celebrates after beating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Ugo Humbert of France returns the ball to Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



