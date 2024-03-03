100 years ago

March 3, 1924

Hubert Jarrell Fenton, aged eight, son of Charles Fenton, bricklayer ... was killed yesterday at noon when he fell from the roof of the five-story addition of the Baptist State hospital, Thirteenth and Wolfe streets, where he had been at play with three companions. ... Hubert, with the assistance of Ray Pullian, aged 12 ... was attempting to fly a new kite, bought Saturday. Two other companions, Glenn Crone ... and Donaghey Hogan ... stood by watching. Hubert, according to Ray and Glenn, began to walk backwards toward the west edge of the roof while Ray held the kite. As Hubert neared the edge, bounded by a three-inch curb, Ray warned him twice to be careful. He shouted back that he was looking, but barely had finished speaking when he toppled over, the other boys said last night.

50 years ago

March 3, 1974

Governor Bumpers criticized the Nixon administration and its economic policies Saturday, but declined to say what political course he would follow in dealing with such problems as the fuel shortage and inflation. Mr. Bumpers, who is expected to run for re-election or for the United States Senate, dealt mainly with national issues in a speech at Little Rock to the American Association of University Women. Mr. Bumpers said "present leadership" offered no plan to prevent the price of gasoline from reaching as much as $1 a gallon and added that if it did, "You know who can afford it and you know who can't." Gasoline rationing would be preferable to excessive prices, Mr. Bumpers said, because it was "the only solution to the working man getting a fair shake."

25 years ago

March 3, 1999

Alltel Arena planners want to make parking a "forgettable experience." In a final parking and traffic study released Tuesday, extensive shuttle service and a variable surcharge on event tickets are proposed as solutions to the North Little Rock arena area's parking shortage. The $5,500 study by McLaurin Parking Co. of Raleigh, N.C., suggests that surcharges of between 75 cents and $2, depending on the projected size of the crowd, be added to ticket prices to cover parking costs. No parking fee would be charged at the arena-operated lots, and shuttles would run for free. Money from the surcharge would be used to staff the parking lots and pay for shuttle buses, which the arena will rely on more heavily than do similar-size arenas in other cities, the study says.

10 years ago

March 3, 2014

A winter storm dumped freezing rain, sleet and snow across the state Sunday, leaving road conditions hazardous as temperatures plummeted and prompting an abridged Little Rock Marathon for some runners and school closures today. An arctic air system moving in from the north, coupled with a storm system from the west, brought several rounds of precipitation to the state for most of Sunday, meteorologists said.