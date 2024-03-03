Razorbacks hoping to improve seeding

FAYETTEVILLE -- There is no denying it has been a disappointing February for the University of Arkansas women's basketball team.

The Razorbacks (18-12, 6-9 SEC) have lost six of their eight games during the month and have seemingly slid off NCAA Tournament radar -- that is, barring a deep run at next week's SEC Tournament.

Arkansas will have an idea how likely that run is after today, the final day of SEC regular-season games.

The Razorbacks will be fighting to avoid falling into the SEC's bottom four and a date in the league tournament's first round next Wednesday when they face Ole Miss at 3 p.m. today in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels (21-7, 11-4) have locked up a third-place finish in the final regular-season standings, while the Razorbacks could place as high as ninth (after tiebreaking procedures) or as low as 11th.

Arkansas cannot slide to No. 11 if Florida loses to Auburn. But should the Gators win, the Razorbacks must defeat the Rebels to avoid having to play next Wednesday in the tournament at Greenville, S.C.

Arkansas has not finished in the bottom four of the SEC since it was No. 13 in 2018-19, which was the first season under seventh-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors.

The Razorbacks have cemented their lowest finish since 2018-19, when they were a 10 seed at the SEC Tournament and made a Cinderella run to the championship game. Neighbors said he is relying on his team to avoid sliding further down the standings.

"I bet if you ask our kids which team in our league they watch more than anybody else, they'd probably say Ole Miss," Neighbors said Thursday following a 98-61 loss to No. 1 South Carolina at Walton Arena. "The focus will be easy. I think our kids, again, because we talk about perspective a lot and we talk about context a lot, we're able to kind of understand reality. Even though Ole Miss isn't ranked No. 1 in the country, they're [near the top of the SEC]. ...And it's on the road, so I don't think we'll have any problem getting their attention."

It will be the final game at SJB Pavilion for Ole Miss senior guard Marquesha Davis, who played her first two seasons at Arkansas from 2019-21 before transferring seven games into her junior season. Davis is having a standout season and leads the Rebels with 13.8 points per game. She received votes last week in ESPN's ranking of the nation's top 25 players.

"We all knew Marquesha was going to be a great player when we signed her," Neighbors said. "We got to have her for a couple of years. Freshman and sophomore years are always the hardest, and [we had her for] part of her junior year. To see her do what she's done, it's no surprise to us."

Neighbors also said he does not hold hard feelings against Davis, who played at Springdale High School, for leaving his program.

"I think a lot of people want me to be upset about her," Neighbors said. "I'm not. She's a great kid and she gave us 2 1/2 years -- the 2 1/2 tough years when a kid is young. So I'm glad to see her excelling and doing well in the league.

"We'll do our best to stop her and ruin her Senior Day, but I'll clap for her when her name gets called."

The Rebels likely won't be making any special Senior Day lineup changes. Their starting five are all seniors, and the team has been on a roll. Ole Miss is amid a five-game winning streak and can set a program record with 12 SEC wins with a victory over the Razorbacks.

"My players are gym rats," sixth-year Ole Miss Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said Thursday after a 75-45 win at Kentucky. "Even if we're not in the gym, they're in the gym. ... That's what you are seeing [during the win streak] and also that they're starting to build a chemistry throughout."