Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Feb. 5-9.

Crain Investments, LP to Dean G. Cecere; The Cecere Trust; The Dean G. Cecere Irrevocable Trust, 13820 David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, I-430 Colonel Glenn Commercial, $2,155,833.

Alex Lee Dapron to Matthew D. Gray, 35 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L17 B92, Chenal Valley, $1,600,000.

Elliott Partners, Ltd. to 403 S. Poplar St., LLC, L1R, Fortune Little Rock Commerce Center, $1,400,000.

Kaye Chapman to Cody Beight; Katherine Ashley Beight, 21622 Stonewood Lane, Roland. Tract 1, Oak Crest; Pt NE SW 16-3N-14W, $1,100,000.

HBH Builders, Inc. to Aaron Brown; Kathryn Brown, 2208 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L3 B6, Altheimer, $885,000.

CRE Holdings, LLC to Parker Automotive Holdings, LLC, L1, Park West Commons, $800,000.

Christopher Blair Johnson; Meredith A. Johnson; The CMJ Family Trust to Dennis Family Holdings, LLC, 18 Heritage Park Circle, North Little Rock. L12 B40, Lakewood, $787,500.

Robert Stephens; The Jerry Bell Stephens and Wynelle E. Stephens Faily Trust; Landmark Storage, LLC to MMJ Real Estate, LLC, 15915 Arch St., Little Rock. Pt NW NE 29-1S-12W; Ls5-6, Shirley Heights, $743,157.

Megan Elizabeth Wooster; The MW Living Trust to Jason Henkins; Lauren Henkins, 5009 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L3 B27, Newton, $700,000.

Julia Redditt; Trevor Stevenson to Kelsie Penny, 17021 Raines Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 36-1N-14W, $610,000.

Jean Rolfs to Judy A. Busbey; Judy A. Busbey Revocable Trust, Unit 10B, The Residences at Building 5 HPR, $600,000.

PotlatchDeltic Timber, LLC to Robert William Owens, Jr.; Tracy Lynn Owens, Pt N/2 NW & Pt NW NE 12-3N-15W, $569,000.

Clinton Monroe Rupp; Laura J. Rupp to Gary Davis; Patricia Davis, 21 Meadow Crest Drive, Sherwood. Tract 19, Bridgefield Estates Phase II Unrecorded, $542,500.

Dale E. Fogerty; Betty Kay Fogerty; The Dale E. Fogerty and Betty Kay Fogerty Joint Revocable Trust to Waqas Ali Zarar; Nayab Ahsan, 109 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L94 B1, Fletcher Valley, $535,000.

Mary Foster; Jason E. Foster to Janelle Schmidt; Yankey Schmidt, 503 Oakdale Road, Sherwood. L18R-1 B8, Kellogg Replat, $525,000.

City of Little Rock; Little Rock Port Authority to Elopak, Inc., Pt SE NW & Pt NE SW 20-1N-11W, $520,900.

Stephen L. Maxwell; Teresa G. Maxwell to Dale E. Fogerty; Betty Kay Fogerty; The Dale E. and Betty K. Fogerty Joint Revocable Trust, L13 B69, Chenal Valley, $515,000.

Cheryl Born; Born Living Trust to Phillip A. Wright; Elena Wright, 10 Bayonne Court, Little Rock. L7 B28, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Malvin Edward Mize, Jr.; Kassandra Kay Mize to Stephen Drew Bannerman, 4002 W. Cleland Road, Cabot. Pt NE SW 14-4N-11W, $485,000.

Sam J. Storthz, III to Quality Construction Services, LLC, Pt NE NE 29-2N-14W, $453,990.

DSR Homes, LLC to Bryson Walker; Marialys Walker, 9133 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L10, Millers Glen Phase 7, $423,000.

Donnie M. Mathis; Colby B. VonKanel; Colby V. VonKanel to Jamie Wiggins; Jack Dinetz, 61 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L17 B2, Parkside at Wildwood Phase II, $415,000.

Don Moore; Nita Faye Moore (dec'd) to Martha E. Robb; Martha Robb Irrevocable Trust, L7, Longlea X Phase II, $411,500.

Jack Lankford to Angel Mark Sereci; Connie B. Sereci, 4 Valley Estates Drive, Little Rock. L45, Pleasant Valley Estates, $400,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Reid Blaylock; Jaclyn Blaylock, 224 Cooper Way, Little Rock. L26 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $398,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Jason David Armstrong; Gina Kay Armstrong, 9889 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L11, Millers Glen Phase 8, $393,500.

Larry Walden, LLC to Michael Clayton; Stacey Clayton, 9100 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L23, Millers Glen Phase 7, $375,900.

John Christopher Melton, Sr.; Estate of Earline Elizabeth Melson to Eric D. Braden; Crystal A. Braden, 23 Aberrdeen Drive, Little Rock. L9 B20, Chenal Valley, $346,900.

First Arkansas Bank & Trust to Eric O'Brien; Brandy O'Brien, 7209 Northlake Drive, Jacksonville. L338, Northlake Phase 10B, $345,000.

Banyan Capital Investments, LLC to JWB Compay, Ls10-12 B306, Original City of Little Rock, $335,000.

Shive Rentals, LLC to Viking Ark Capital, LLC, L55, Beverly Hills Section B, $335,000.

Devin Ray Miles; Callie Michelle Miles to Abigail Norman; Dylan Norman 1505 Hawkwood Road, Sherwood. L13 B5, East Meadow, $332,900.

Jeffrey Rylee, Jr.; Kalie Rylee to Faraz Kalantari; Nika Tavasoly, 139 Taylor Park Blvd., Little Rock. L58 B2, Taylor Park Phase II, $330,000.

Collin Ann Callaway to Ty Davis; Shelby Davis, 2915 Circlewood Road, Little Rock. L164, Kingwood Place, $315,000.

Kyle Peterson; Zimena DeLa Fuente to Kila Dawn Montgomery; Landon Taylor Montgomery, 313 Parker St., North Little Rock. L12, The Porches at Rockwater Village, $312,000.

Mike Orndorff Construction, LLC to Stacy Mauree Pendergrast; Paul Kreth, 2218 S. Rock St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B410, DuVal (DuVall), $305,800.

Andrew James Roller; Lauren Roller to John Ridgeway Fletcher, L211, Cammack Woods, $305,000.

Lynda Sherwood Taylor to Betts Real Estate Enterprises, Inc., 2017 N. Garfield St., Little Rock. L20 B1, Altheimer, $305,000.

Gazette Properties, LLC to Pei Ling Ho, 2308 Blackwood Road, Little Rock. L43, Queen Manor, $298,000.

Earl Richardson; Robin Richardson to Matthew Townsend; McKenzie Townsend, 7204 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L15, Glenwood Heights, $289,000.

Richard H. Wohlgemuth; DeAnna Wohlgemuth (dec'd); Ronald Phillip Wohlgemuth; Carol Wohlgemuth; Thomas Richard Wohlgemuth; Richard Thomas Wohlgemuth to Jaime Spears Bias; Doyle Bias, Pt NE 12-4N-11W, $288,000.

Eliana Murillo to Brandy Thornton, L416, Briarwood Phase 4, $280,000.

Gene A. Blagg; Virginia Lynn Blagg to Diana Wilson, 12 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle. L4-B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $271,000.

Jim Rash to William Lee Properties, LLC, 6900 Wood Duck Trail, Jacksonville. Pt SE 28-4N-11W, $267,000.

Laura Martha Wegner; Wegner Family Revocable Trust to Debra Efird, L22 B1, Strong & Waters, $266,500.

Evin Demirel to Elo Equity Group, LLC, L234, Kingwood Place, $260,000.

Daniel M. Atnip to Elizabeth Mentgen, 83 Kingspark Road, Little Rock. L295, Colony West 3rd, $245,000.

Addison Routon to Joshua R. Sagar, 11815 Desoto Forest Drive, Little Rock. L151, Pleasant Forest II, $240,000.

Rachel Zimmerman to Austin E. Paul, 18 Indian Trail, Little Rock. L617, Kingwood Place, $239,000.

Estate of Carolyn Joyce Hobbs (dec'd) to Brooke Ashley St. Romain, 11 Greenview Circle, Sherwood. L22 B7, Country Club Park, $235,000.

BGRS Relocation, Inc. to Bethany Allen, 400 Rice St., Little Rock. Lot B B12, Capitol View; Ls6-7 B29, Capitol Hill Extension, $233,500.

Joseph Michael Bonner; Joseph and Corinne Bonner Living Trust to Caleb Monroe; Dana Monroe, 7109 Oakland Court, Sherwood. L127, Ausin Lakes, $230,000.

Julie Pruitt to Siva Subrahmanyam Maddali, 13710 Maple Leaf Drive, Little Rock. L2 B1, Cedar Ridge, $230,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sylvain Lako; Corine Chamda Tchinga, 8313 Stacey Lane, North Little Rock. L502, White Oak Crossing Phase II, $228,100.

Lynda M. Pruitt; Charlie S. Pruitt (dec'd) to Charles Spencer Pruitt, III, Ls2-3 B4, Parkway Place, $227,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Birch Creek Investments, LLC, L223, White Oak Crossing Phase II, $225,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Birch Creek Investments, LLC, L224, White Oak Crossing Phase II, $225,900.

James Edward Waters, Jr.; Deborah M. Massaro; Deborah M. Rodgers; Estate of James E. Waters, Sr./James Edward Waters, Sr. (dec'd) to Bridgette Renee Johnson, 11533 Rocky Point Court, Sherwood. L9 B1, Woodruff Creek, $225,000.

Charles R. Byrd, Jr; Gulbiz F. Govar to Larry A. Purtle; Damaris K. Purtle; Larry And Macy Purtle Revocable Trust, 3420 Fiesta Ave., North Little Rock. L5 B38, Park Hill NLR, $217,000.

Shannon Rodgers to White County Medical Center, Pt NE SE 24-3N-11W, $215,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Robert Anthony Bratton, 12 Ridge Cove, North Little Rock. L12 B60, Indian Hills, $215,000.

Trey Brown; Bobbi Reader to Darius Stewart, 20 Cinnamon Drive, Sherwood. L69, Teakwood Section D, $210,000.

Michael Hilburn; Carla Gamarra Hilburn to David Brian Wood; Terry Lois Wood, L67, Chenal Downs Phase II, $209,900.

Krystal E. Johnson; Ronnie Thompson to Bernard M. Anyakudo; Francisca Anyakudo, L423, Twin Lakes Section F $209,900.

US Bank Trust, NA to US Bank Trust, NA, 3625 Westshore Drive, Sherwood. L140, Austin Lakes on the Bay, $209,117.

Michael Bakalekos; Estate of Angelo Carl Bakalekos (dec'd) to Louis E. Gilkey, Jr., 20 Meadow Oaks Court, North Little Rock. L21, Meadow Oaks, $203,500.

Stephen Andrew Mergy; Natasha Kenzie Bray Mergy to Christopher Martin, 6500 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock. L346, Trammel Estates Phase III, $193,000.

Pamela S. Barton; Pamela S. Yarbrough; Robert L. Barton (dec'd) to James Matthew Dornon; Connie Jean Dornan, 1522 Bobbitt Lane, Sherwood. L2, Hayley Heights, $190,000.

Shawanna M. Willis to Clarence B. Wiley, Jr., 5601 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Little Rock. L117, Greenwood Acres Phase IV, $190,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Erum T. Siddiqi, 3 Tanya Court, Little Rock. L563, Twin Lakes Section G, $185,500.

Britani Ann Swyer; Britani Ann Dajani to Cody Michael O'Brien, 6 Leacrest Place, Sherwood. L13, North Hills Manor, $180,000.

Keith Simmons to Matthew Gilliam; Craig Gilliam, 1412 Florida Ave., Little Rock. Lot B, Branstetter Replat- Riffel And Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $176,000.

Tania Trejo Nava to Tiffany R. Jones; Winston Jordan, 10009 Forester Cove, Little Rock. L27, Winter Wood, $175,000.

CBL Properties, LLC to Pete Hiller, 3014 Kellogg Acres Road, North Little Rock. Ls4-5 B6, Kellogg, $170,000.

Abigail Lee Altom; Abigail Lee Norman; Dylan Joshua Norman to Aliyah J. Robinson; Daniel J. Robinson, 1805 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville. L2, J L, $170,000.

Tanner Chase Howell; Celia Elizabeth Howell to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, 104 Spruce St., Jacksonville. L3, Graham Woods Phase I, $168,000.

Eric Hirschy to Thalia Teneyck; Justin Bonds, 2118 Lusby Lane, Cabot. L11, Lusby Acres Estates, $168,000.

John P. McKay, III; Cecilia Carey McKay; John and Cece McKay Revocable Trust to David Olson, 5502 A St., Little Rock. L9 B12, Pfeifer, $165,000.

Rockville Properties, LLC to Andre Jones; Melissa Jackson, 6 N. Valley Drive, Jacksonville. L3, Green Valley Phase I, $165,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, L8, Brookfield Section A, $163,228.

Justice Enterprise, LLC to Ronald D. Mattingly; Elizabeth Mattingly, 103 O'Leary Lane, North Little Rock. L7 B5, Valley View, $163,000.

Robert L. Williams to Dustin C. Doran, 9615 Cerelle Drive, Little Rock. L246, Twin Lakes Section D, $160,000.

Teddy J. Ashmore to Marc Frendo-Rosso, 3815 Stonegedge Drive, Little Rock. L33, Stonehedge, $159,700.

Capstone Partners, Inc. to Keith Pasternak, 4604 N. Vine St., North Little Rock. L36 B64, Park Hill NLR, $159,500.

Brandon Crumpton to Rafael Delgadillo, L239, Pecan Lake, $159,500.

Kathryn Rhodes to Bailey M. Stewart, 2007 Dakota Drive, North Little Rock. L4 B403, Indian Hills Townhomes, $156,000.

Douglas G. Smith; Mary A. Smith to Venia Partners, LLC, L24, West Markham Heights, $155,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Honn-Yin Ho; Rita F. Ho; Ho Family Trust, L4 B9, Briarfield Section 2 Replat, $155,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Dallas Richardson Lynn; Michelle Wong Lynn, L122, South Briarfield, $155,000.

Tuf-Nut Partners, LLC to Joshua B. Johnson; Mary E. Johnson, Unit 305, Tuf-Nut Building HPR, $150,000.

D&E Investments, LLC to Ron Commercial, LLC, Blks 83 & 84, John L. Atkins School, $150,000.