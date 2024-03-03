River Valley contested races in March 5 elections

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
U.S. President
Joe Biden (D)*
Frankie Lozada (D)
Stephen Lyons (D)
Armando Perez-Serrato (D)
Dean Phillips (D)
Cenk Uygur (D)
Marianne Williamson (D)
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
U.S. President
Ryan Binkley (R)
Doug Burgum (R)
Chris Christie (R)
Ron DeSantis (R)
Nikki Haley (R)
Asa Hutchinson (R)
Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
David Stuckenberg (R)
Donald Trump (R)
3RD DISTRICT
Clint Penzo (R)
Steve Womack (R)*
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 24
Ty Bates (R)
Brad Hall (R)
District 51
Cindy Crawford (R)*
Jeff Burks (R)
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 4
Lloyd Cole (R)
Quincy Cook (R)
District 5
John Carl Hendrick (R)
Jonathon Baker (R)
Brad Martin (R)*
District 13
Steven Johnson (R)
Brandon "Buddy" Herring (R)
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 7
Justin Flanagan (R)*
Gary O'Neal (R)
JOHNSON COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 4
Bethany Bean (R)
Tyler Holloway (R)
LOGAN COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 7
Donald Keezer (R)
Bobby Cobb (R)
District 9
Philip Blankenship (R)
Sam Tabler (R)
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Crawford County
Dyer
Mayor
Lynn Hubbard
Robert Childers
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL
GENERAL ELECTION
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT
Chief Justice
Karen Baker
Jay Martin
Barbara Webb
Rhonda Wood
Associate Justice, Position 2
Courtney Hudson
Carlton D. Jones
STATE DISTRICT JUDGE
District 5
Crawford
Arron Edwards
Lena Pinkerton
Rinda Baker
District 6, Fort Smith 1
Jim O'Hern
Sam Terry*
District 6, Fort Smith 3
Amy Grimes*
William Hyman
* Incumbent