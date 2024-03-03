Shannon Wurst juggles motherhood, music and moments

Ozark singer/songwriter talks music, moments

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Shannon Wurst opens the Music on the Mountain series on March 9 at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. The free concert series will be from March 9 through May 18 and feature Smokey and the Mirror, Dylan Earl, Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Jessi Morrison, Sun Son (KC Floyd), Lillyanna and Drew Hudson Rogers. (Courtesy Photo)
Shannon Wurst opens the Music on the Mountain series on March 9 at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. The free concert series will be from March 9 through May 18 and feature Smokey and the Mirror, Dylan Earl, Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Jessi Morrison, Sun Son (KC Floyd), Lillyanna and Drew Hudson Rogers. (Courtesy Photo)

Local singer/songwriter Shannon Wurst says she takes her moments when she gets them.

"I know that when I sit down to write songs, I really just need a quiet environment and a pen and to really just start free writing," she says.

Upcoming Events