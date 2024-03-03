Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today10:454:3511:155:00

Monday11:355:2505:55

Tuesday12:106:2012:306:50

Wed.1:057:151:257:50

Thursday2:058:152:258:45

Friday3:009:103:209:35

Saturday3:5010:004:1010:25

March 105:4011:506:000

March 116:3012:156:5512:45

March 127:251:157:551:40

March 138:202:108:502:35

March 149:153:059:503:35

March 1510:154:0510:504:35

March 1611:205:1011:555:40

March 1706:0512:156:35

March 1812:507:001:107:25

March 191:407:502:008:15

March 202:308:252:459:00

March 213:159:153:259:40

March 223:559:554:0510:15

March 234:3010:354:4510:55

March 245:1011:105:2011:30

March 255:4511:455:550

March 266:2012:056:3512:25

March 277:0512:507:251:10

March 287:451:358:152:00

March 298:252:259:052:50

March 309:303:2010:003:45

March 3110:254:1511:004:45