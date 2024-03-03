TRACK AND FIELD

Bronze for McLeod

Carey McLeod, who won two NCAA titles last year as a University of Arkansas senior, earned a bronze medal Saturday at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, where he took third with a leap of 26 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

McLeod, who competes for Jamaica, finished a half-inch out of first place. He was fourth at last summer's World Outdoor Championships.

Jarrion Lawson, a former Arkansas NCAA champion in the sprints and jumps who competes for the United States, finished fifth in Saturday's long jump with a mark of 26-5 1/2.

In women's competition Saturday, former Arkansas NCAA champion pole vaulter Sandi Morris, competing for the U.S., finished fifth with a clearance of 15-3. She missed three attempts at 15-7.

Alexis Holmes, a former SEC champion at Kentucky who trains in Fayetteville, earned a bronze medal Saturday in the 400 meters. She ran a career-best 50.24 seconds.

In addition to McLeod and Lawson, two other former Razorbacks competed in the men's long jump with Andreas Trajkovski of Macedonia 12th at 25-4 1/2 and LaQuan Nairn of the Bahamas 15th at 24-11.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Davis' 40 paces HSU men

Senior guard Malek Davis scored 40 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the floor Saturday, including 6 of 9 three-pointers, in 36 minutes to lead Henderson State University (9-18, 8-14 Great American Conference) to a 102-90 victory over Harding University (12-16, 9-13) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Henderson State led 46-43 at halftime, then outscored Harding 56-47 in the second half to pull away. The Reddies were 20 of 35 (57.1%) from the floor in the second half, including 7 of 12 three-pointers (58.3%). The Reddies outrebounded the Bisons 40-30, held a 40-26 scoring advantage in the lane and scored 22 second chance points.

Zyon Patterson had 17 points for Henderson State, Ken Lewis added 14 and KJ Stewart had 10. Abou Gbane led Harding with 22 points in 18 minutes off the bench, while Sam Henderson scored 19 and Sam Smith added 17.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Arkansas Tech University (22-6, 18-4) got 28 points from Taelon Peter and 22 from Tommy Kamarad in a 94-83 victory over Southern Arkansas University (11-17, 9-13) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Cedric Garrett led SAU with 22 points off the bench. ... Isaac Jackson scored a game-high 22 points and Zane Nelson poured in 21 as the University of Arkansas-Monticello (13-14, 11-11) defeated Ouachita Baptist 65-54 at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Tylar Haynes led the Tigers (8-19, 6-16) with 20 points off the bench and MJ Leslie added 12.

OBU women rally for OT victory

Trailing 38-29 at halftime Saturday, Ouachita Baptist University (11-15, 9-13 Great American Conference) outscored the University of Arkansas-Monticello 46-37 in the second half and 9-8 in overtime for an 84-83 victory at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

UAM (8-20, 4-18) led by as many as seven points in the second half, but needed a layup from Bailey Harris with 11 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 75-75. The Cotton Blossoms led 80-75 with 3:06 left in overtime after a three-pointer from Alindsey Long, but a three-pointer from Laney Mears, a layup from Grayson Fairless and a jumper from Madeline Tipton gave the Tigers an 82-80 lead with 27 seconds remaining. Mears hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to extend the lead to 84-80, before a three-pointer from Azaria Hulbert set the final score.

Mears led the Tigers with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor, including five three-pointnrs, while Tipton finished with 20 and Fairless added 19. Long led the Cotton Blossoms with 17 points, Harris had 16 and Kelsey Blakemore chipped in with 14.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Aubrey Isbell led Harding University (24-4, 19-3) with 20 points off the bench in 32 minutes, Josie Williams poured in 19 and Sage Hawley added 16 in a 92-84 victory over Henderson State University (17-11, 13-9) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Ashley Farrar led the Reddies with 24 points, while Jadah Pickens added 17 off the bench. ... Arkansas Tech University (14-12, 11-11) outscored Southern Arkansas University 39-32 in the second half to pull away for a 61-52 victory at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. ClaraGrace Prater and Dana Thompson scored 16 points each to lead the Golden Suns, while Diamond Morris led the Muleriders (13-15, 8-14) with 14 points.

WBU women to play for championship

The Williams Baptist University women defeated Stephens 102-88 Saturday in the semifinals of the American Midwest Conference Tournament in Columbia, Mo.

With the victory, the Eagles will play for their first-ever conference tournament championship against top-seeded Columbia at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team," Coach John Mayberry said in a news release. "To be able to do something that has never been done in the history of the program is truly exciting, but we know we still have work to do."

Williams Baptist controlled the game from the start, building a 14-2 lead in the first 5:36. Carmen Taylor scored five of her game-high 26 points during the run and Taylor Hooten hit two three-pointers. Hooten finished with 23 points, including 11-of-11 shooting from the free throw line, to go along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds after playing all 40 minutes.

WBU's 102-point total is the most ever by any team in the AMC Tournament, while its 33 points in the first quarter were the most ever in that quarter during the tournament and the second-most in any quarter.

BASEBALL

WBU sweeps DH, series from Philander Smith

Williams Baptist University clinched a four-game sweep of its series with Philander Smith College on Saturday after winning both games of a doubleheader 9-1 and 13-5.

Williams Baptist took a 3-1 lead in the first game thanks to a three-run home fun from Lawson Aaron in the second inning. A solo home run from Jacob Watkins and a two-run single from Gavin Mink were part of a six-run third inning as the Eagles took a 9-1 lead. Philander Smith's lone run came in the first inning when Sam Lucas III scored on a sacrifice fly.

Luis Febres gave WBU an early lead in the second game with a two-run double in the first inning. The Eagles scored seven runs in the second inning to take control of the game, then got RBI singles from Febres, Jacob Watkins and Nick Jones in the fifth inning. Juan Zorola hit a two-run home run for Philander Smith in the second game.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services