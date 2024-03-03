Tigers finish Wildcats in semis





Little Rock Central Coach Brian Ross had a good reason for changing T-shirts following his team's nailbiter with Springdale Har-Ber on Saturday.

Not only was the previous one he had on drenched, but the fresher version was much more fitting after what his Tigers did.

A business-like performance on offense from Annor Boateng and a gutsy effort on defense from Daniel Culberson helped Central outslug Har-Ber 59-55 in the semifinals of Class 6A boys state tournament at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

The Tigers finished the game on an 11-4 run after trailing 51-48 with less than four minutes to go. But the wording that was etched across Ross' chest afterward spoke volumes about what he thought his team's mindset entailed throughout a back-and-forth game.

" 'Finish,' " he said. "I'm wearing this shirt because all year, our theme was finish. Last year, we had a great season, but we didn't finish the way we wanted to. Literally, about 363 days ago, I walked into the locker room and said, 'Next year, we're going to finish.'

"We got the T-shirts made, and here we are."

Where the Tigers are is back in the state title game for the third time in the past five seasons.





Boateng supplied the bulk of the firepower with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Central (26-6), which took down the Wildcats for the second time this season. Luke Moore scored 13 points for the Tigers, but it was the stout defense that Culberson applied while guarding Har-Ber standout Courtland Muldrew that may have stood out more than anything.

When the teams met on Dec. 5, Muldrew scored 40 points, but the Tigers walked away with an 80-76, double-overtime road victory. The junior was also coming off a 36-point performance in Har-Ber's 68-58 victory over defending champion Jonesboro on Thursday in the first round.

In the rematch with Central, Culberson helped limit Muldrew to just 18 points.

"There's probably not anybody else in the state that can guard Muldrew 94 feet for 32 minutes the way he did [Saturday]," Ross said of Culberson, who also had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. "I don't know if [Muldrew] got tired or not, but I know he only had five points in the second half. He hit a big three somewhere in there, but that was it.

"D is just tireless, and that goes back to his work ethic. That kind of work ethic that people saw from him in this one, he does that at 7 a.m. every single day. He does that in the state semis, and he does that in some game in November that doesn't matter. That's just how he plays."

Muldrew did break free in the second quarter for 12 of his 13 first-half points to help give Har-Ber (28-3) a 30-28 halftime lead. The Wildcats led for most of the third quarter on the backs of DeMarion Lee and Jaxon Conley and were ahead 51-48 before the Tigers' ending run. The biggest shot during that stretch occurred with 16.1 seconds remaining when Clay Blair hit a three-pointer to give Central its winning margin.

Conley and Lee finished with 14 points apiece for Har-Ber.

BRYANT 62, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 41

Kellen Robinson didn't play the last time Bryant (29-3) faced North Little Rock (21-8) on Feb. 16, but he made a big difference Saturday.

The junior had 23 points for the Hornets, whose defense stymied the Charging Wildcats from the second quarter on. R.J. Young scored 12 points and Camarion Bead ended with 11 points to aid Bryant's return to the state title game for the first time since 2019.

North Little Rock beat the Hornets 55-52 in its previous meeting, but the Charging Wildcats combined to make just five field goals in the second and third quarters.

Andre Barnes provided 16 points and Ja'Kory Withers had 10 points for the Charging Wildcats.





