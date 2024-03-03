Trojan women secure double-bye

In a game that featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes, Arkansas-Little Rock outlasted Tennessee Tech 72-69 at home in overtime on Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both teams at the Jack Stephens Center.

With the win, UALR improved its conference record to 11-7 and secured the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in next week's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament that will be held in Evansville, Ind.

Faith Lee scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Trojans. Jayla Brooks scored 17 points, including seven in overtime. Jordan Holman continued her strong play as of late, knocking down a pair of three-pointers and finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Lamariyee Williams converted on 10 of 14 shots from the free-throw line and also finished with 14 points.

With four rotation players out of the lineup, only six Trojans played in the game. Brooks and Holman never left the floor, playing all 45 minutes. Jaiyah Harris-Smith, Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Sha'Nequa Henry and Tia Harvey all missed the game due to injury or illness.

"Both teams are good teams and both teams battled hard," UALR Coach Joe Foley said after the game. "We've only played six the last two games, so you have to give them credit. I got a lot of confidence in these kids that played today."

UALR (12-17, 11-7 Ohio Valley Conference) got off to a strong start offensively, shooting 55.6% from the field in the first quarter and holding a 17-15 lead heading into the second. The two teams continued to go back and forth throughout the remainder of the first half, with the Trojans hanging onto a slim 32-31 advantage at halftime.

Lee was aggressive looking for her shot early, scoring 14 first-half points and converting on 6 of 6 free throw attempts. Reagan Hurst knocked down a pair of three-pointers and led Tennessee Tech with eight points at the break.

Hurst continued her hot shooting early in the third quarter, making two quick three-pointers in the first two minutes to give the Golden Eagles a 38-35 lead and forcing Foley to call a quick timeout to make defensive adjustments. Hurst finished with a game-high 22 points for Tennessee Tech.

The teams continued to exchange baskets as neither could create any separation. Neither team held a lead larger than four points in regulation. A pair of free throws from Williams with under a second left in the third kept the Trojans within 49-48 as the game moved into the final quarter.

A pair of free throws from Holman gave the Trojans their first lead of the fourth quarter at 59-58 with 4:35 to play. An acrobatic layup off a quick spin move from Lee several possessions later pushed the UALR lead to 61-58 at the 3:15 mark. Anna Walker tied the game 61-61 on a three-pointer for the Golden Eagles with 2:07 left.

Following a missed jumper from Holman with under 30 seconds left in the fourth, Tennessee Tech had a chance to win it on the final possession of regulation, but a tough fade away from Reghan Grimes rimmed out and the game went to overtime.

In the extra session, Brooks scored the Trojans' first five points to give the team a 68-65 advantage with 3:10 left. A layup from Williams on the next UALR possession pushed the lead to 70-65 with 2:26 on the clock.

Tennessee Tech (15-14, 10-8) would not go quietly, scoring four quick points to cut the lead to 70-69 with 90 seconds remaining. As the game went under a minute, the Trojans turned to Brooks. A driving layup from the senior guard gave UALR a 72-69 lead with 29 seconds left.

Tennessee Tech would have a chance to extend the game to a second overtime, but OVC Preseason Player of the Year Maaliya Owens missed an open look on a three-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer and the Trojans survived. With a loss, UALR would have dropped to the No. 6 seed in the tournament and been forced to play in the opening round.

"We're celebrating that more than the win," Brooks said with a laugh when asked about the Trojans securing the double-bye in the conference tournament. "Everyone is excited about it. It gives us some [extra] time to get ready."