Trojans roll, grab share of OVC title

In its regular-season finale, Arkansas-Little Rock picked up its ninth consecutive win and claimed a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title with a one-sided 81-43 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 4,023 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

While UALR will share the conference championship with Tennessee-Martin and Morehead State, the Trojans hold all of the tiebreakers and will be the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament that will begin Wednesday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

UALR will play in the tournament Friday at 7 p.m. Central against an opponent to be determined. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

"To win 10 games last year and to be [20-11] right now and be champs of the OVC, its big time and I'm happy for my players," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "We won the championship. I'm excited and I don't get too excited. This is big. Big for Little Rock and big for this team."

Khalen Robinson scored a game-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting to lead the Trojans. Makhel Mitchell finished with 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson continued his strong freshman campaign with 12 points and seven rebounds, while DeAntoni Gordon added 11 points.

"Every time we step on the floor, we think we have a chance to win," Robinson said after cutting down the nets with his teammates. "That's just the type of mindset we have as a team. Anytime we step on the floor, we're not scared of nobody. We're coming out to win the game. That's how it's been the last few games and we want to keep on doing that in the tournament."

UALR (20-11, 14-4) jumped out to 5-0 lead two minutes into the game on a three-pointer from Gordon and a layup from Crocker-Johnson. The Golden Eagles were able to respond early, evening the score at 13-13 on a steal and layup from Daniel Egbuniwe at the 11:57 mark of the first half.

From that point on, it was all Trojans. A 14-0 scoring run that was sparked by nine quick points from Robinson built the UALR lead to 27-13 with 7:23 to play in the first half. Robinson made 5 of his 6 field-goal attempts in the first half and led all scorers with 13 points at the break as the Trojans went into halftime with a 40-23 advantage.

"I think we just started getting stops and started getting out and running in transition," Robinson said. "It starts on the defensive side. Before the game, we always say, 'Focus on defense.' We're a transition team. Just getting stops and it transitions to offense."

The Golden Eagles' 43 points were the lowest point total the Trojans have allowed all season. Tennessee Tech (10-21, 5-13) shot just 30% (15 of 50) from the field and was forced into 20 turnovers. The Trojans scored 25 points off the turnovers.

"Everybody has grown as players and as a team with the chemistry and camaraderie that we have on this basketball team," Walker said. "They've bought into defending. Tonight, we got focused, locked in and made every bucket very difficult for them to get."

UALR wasted no time blowing the game open early in the second half by going on an 18-8 scoring run in the first 9:27 of the half to push its lead up to 58-31 following a three-point play from Robinson.

A slam dunk by Mitchell in transition extended the lead to 72-38 with 5:24 remaining. Walker emptied his bench in the final minutes. A three-pointer from Cougar Downing with 42 seconds left gave UALR a 40-point advantage at 81-41, its largest lead of the game.

"You have to be playing good basketball at the right time and we're playing good basketball at the right time," Walker said. "These guys have a level of confidence that's not cocky, but you can see they are confident on the court and they can score and they can guard you."

"We got two more games to win [to win conference tournament title]. We're not finished yet. We're going to enjoy this one and get ready to go to Evansville and handle our business. It's not over yet."