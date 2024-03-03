Tygart deals again as hitters show up

FAYETTEVILLE -- Brady Tygart showed masterful control with his fastball and curveball and the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks broke open a tight game with nine runs in the middle innings to rout Murray State 11-1 in eight innings on a windy and warm Saturday afternoon.

Tygart (2-0) struck out a career-high 10 batters on 76 pitches through 5 innings to make his third successive quality start for the Razorbacks (8-2), who won their fourth game in a row.





"I think he was just pounding the outer half to the right-handers with that fastball, and he got ahead of them," Coach Dave Van Horn said. "His breaking ball today was just -- it's the best it's been all year. So I would just say the location of the fastball and then the breaking ball, man, it was really nasty."

Tygart had largely pitched to contact in his first 11 innings versus James Madison and Oklahoma State, allowing 1 run on 5 hits and 4 walks with 10 strikeouts. But against the Racers he struck out seven of the first eight batters and had a perfect game through 12 batters before allowing a single to Jonathan Hogart in the fourth.

"The difference is just precision with how I'm executing my pitches," Tygart said. "I felt like today I could put it really wherever I wanted to so it was easier for me to change planes and change sides of the plate ... harder to hit."

Murray State third baseman Carson Garner's fifth inning home run, his sixth of the season, was the only damage Tygart sustained. The Racers (6-4) have scored twice in two games against the Razorbacks, both on solo home runs against aces Hagen Smith and Tygart.

Van Horn, unhappy with offensive production in five of the last six games, shook up his lineup by adding center field Will Edmunson, designated hitter Ross Lovich and second baseman Nolan Souza into the mix, and all three contributed in major ways to the 11-hit attack.

Edmunson and Lovich had two hits each, while Lovich and Souza joined team RBI leader Jayson Jones with two RBI apiece.

"I'm just up there trying to have quality at-bats, not trying to do too much," said Lovich, the transfer from Missouri who had two doubles. "Really just kind of have fun and enjoy this atmosphere. It's a lot different from where I came from. It's pretty cool and it makes makes playing baseball really easy and a lot of fun."

Jones drew a bases-loaded walk off against right-hander Jacob Pennington to open the scoring with no outs in the fourth, then Souza followed with a rip up the middle on a 1-2 count to bring in a pair of runs and highlight the four-run frame.

"Some different guys in the lineup and I thought they did a really nice job," Van Horn said. "Edmunson did a nice job leading off. Then Sousa, a walk, stolen base, two-strike base hit that drives in two. ... That was the biggest hit of the game."

Kendall Diggs launched his first home run of the season to open a five-run fifth as the Razorbacks took control.





"I think for myself and a lot of us are kind of like perfectionists," Diggs said. "We are never really satisfied with what we're doing. So, it was good. I wouldn't necessarily say for the home run, but just really getting a good barrel on the ball and executing. I was looking for a heater in that count and I got it and executed that."

Murray State walked eight Razorbacks, including four by starter Bryce Valero (1-2), with two of those batters coming around to score.

The Razorbacks triggered the run rule in the eighth inning with a two-run rally that started with two outs on Ben McLaughlin's bunt against the shift. The tactic that did not sit well with Murray State Coach Dan Skirka, who appeared to bring it up to Van Horn in the handshake line.

McLaughlin's bunt toward a vacated third base forced pitcher Malik Pogue to field it. Pogue got to it cleanly and had time to make the throw to finish the inning, but he threw wildly to first for a two-base error. Jared Sprague-Lott chased McLaughlin home with an opposite-field single to right, also against a shift, then Lovich's double into the right-center gap became the game ender as Sprague-Lott circled the bases.

Van Horn said the bunt wasn't called for McLaughlin.

"We've been working on that a lot when they vacate," he said. "We call it a shift beater. He saw it and he did it. Probably shouldn't have done it and I told him that and he knew it. He felt bad about it.

"I'm sure they weren't real happy about it. As a matter of fact I know they weren't. It is what it is."

McLaughlin scored a team-high three runs, while Spague-Lott, who is hitting a team-high .438, Lovich and Jones scored a pair each.

Van Horn appreciated that players followed the hitting game plan better after chasing out of the zone too much in their 5-1 win Friday.

On the mound, Will McEntire followed Tygart with two scoreless innings that featured 2 strikeouts, and Cooper Dossett worked a clean eighth with a pair of strikeouts.

"Really good job of just coming in and filling up the zone with a lead," Van Horn said. "That's what we ask our guys to do. We've been getting our strikeouts and we haven't been walking that many and that's a really good combination if you can field."

Arkansas pitchers lead Division I with 147 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings. In the last three games, Grambling State and Murray State have combined for 9 hits and 3 runs while striking out 45 times against Arkansas pitchers.