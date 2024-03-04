Arkansas crushed by rolling Ole Miss

Ole Miss could have gone scoreless in the second half and still beaten the Arkansas women's basketball team Sunday at SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss held Arkansas to 11 points after halftime and cruised to an 87-43 victory in both teams' regular-season finale.

The Razorbacks matched a program record for fewest points in a half and their 8.8% field goal percentage was their worst ever. Ole Miss led 48-32 at halftime and outscored Arkansas 39-11 over the final 20 minutes.

Arkansas (18-13, 6-10 SEC), which has lost four in a row, skidded to a 10th-place finish in the league.

It is the worst finish for the Razorbacks since 2018-19, seventh-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors' second season, when they also went 6-10.

"You've got to flush this," Neighbors said. "I mean, it's embarrassing. We'll have some level of embarrassment with the score and we'll have to endure the world of social media and all that -- these kids that have to go through it."

The Razorbacks will face seventh-seeded Auburn at 5 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. The winner will play No. 9 LSU, which finished second place in the conference, in the quarterfinals.

"We'll do our best to regroup," Neighbors said. "We were kind of locked into who we were going to play [at the SEC Tournament] anyway. We'll turn our attention and we'll protect our kids the best we can. We did not play well but we are capable of playing better in Greenville. We've got a postseason still ahead of us."

Ole Miss (22-7, 12-4 SEC) set a program record for SEC wins and ended with a third-place conference finish. The Rebels closed the regular season on a six-game win streak.

The Rebels closed the first quarter on a 16-2 run to take a 27-11 lead and the closest Arkansas got again was 45-32. The Razorbacks' 44-point margin of defeat was the largest since losing 92-46 at South Carolina on Jan 22, 2023.

Snudda Collins came out on fire for the Rebels. She made her first five shots from the floor and scored 12 points in the period.

Arkansas shot 8 of 14 (57%) in the second quarter but the Rebels stayed hot and went into halftime ahead 48-32.

Ole Miss scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and took a 62-32 lead. Makayla Daniels scored all of Arkansas' four points in the period, which were the second-fewest in a quarter ever by the Razorbacks. Arkansas shot 1 of 18 (5.6%) in the third quarter.

"[Ole Miss has] built a real true identity," Neighbors said. "Really, really hard to score on. And it just kind of snowballed into that second half to where we got some frustration, and I thought we got a little bit complacent.

"There was a few people that really tried to continue to be aggressive and attack, but we're a little bit limited right now in being able to do that."

The woes continued for the Razorbacks in the fourth quarter, when the Rebels outscored them 23-7.

Ole Miss crushed Arkansas on the glass with a 58-28 rebounding margin and scored 16 second-chance points on 17 offensive rebounds.

The Rebels shot 34 of 69 (49%) from the floor and Arkansas was 16 of 63 (25%).

Ole Miss senior guard Madison Scott nearly had a triple-double on her senior day. Scott scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had 8 assists. She shot an efficient 8 of 12 (67%).

Collins led the Rebels with a game-high 18 points. Marquesha Davis, who played for the Razorbacks from 2019-21 before transferring to Ole Miss, scored 12 points on 5-of-12 (42%) shooting. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 points.

Maryam Dauda and Daniels had 11 points apiece to lead Arkansas. Samara Spencer added 10 points.

Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott missed her fifth consecutive game due to a serious family matter. She has not played since a Feb. 12 loss at Tennessee. Scott, who averages 22.1 points, also previously missed six league games due to a back injury.

The Razorbacks were helped earlier in the day by Auburn, which defeated Florida and secured no worse than a No. 10 finish for Arkansas in the SEC. The 11th through 14th seeds must play in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.

Arkansas' game Thursday against Auburn will be televised by SEC Network.