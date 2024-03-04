Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 22-28 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 22

Edwin Eduardo Dimas Sanchez, 37, and Rosa Del Carmen Portillo Ruiz, 39, both of Rogers

Roberto Prado, 30, Commerce, Okla., and Rachael Jean Bell, 33, Bentonville

Seth Patrick Scallan, 45, Cave Springs, and Julia Anne Hoffmann, 44, Bella Vista

Feb. 23

William Andrew Barbee, 34, and Samantha Lee Nicole Gipson, 32, both of Bentonville

David Lee Bates, 71, and Sharon Kay Baker, 75, both of Bentonville

Michael Doyal Bostick, 54, Hulbert, Okla., and Amber Michelle Kesner, 40, Gentry

Hayden Nicholas Boydston, 31, and Jessica Taylor Barnes, 31, both of Centerton

James Steven Dearman, 53, Pea Ridge, and Amber Rene Dearman, 46, Greenwood

Clayton Hartfield Dinkins, 38, and Ashley Rachelle Dinkins, 38, both of Bella Vista

Juan Diego Hernandez-Gonzalez, 32, and Leslie Rivera-Gonzalez, 23, both of Rogers

Kelsey Lee Holman, 37, and Rene Lynn Cree, 38, both of Peggs, Okla.

Kenneth David Jennings, 26, and Yutong Zhu, 28, both of Rogers

Deven Lee MacDonald, 20, and Kayla LeAnn Blaylock, 21, both of Bentonville

Uriel Isai Martinez Ramirez, 23, and Sabrina Ruth Lopez, 18, both of Bentonville

Jordan Leigh Mitchell, 32, Oklahoma City, and Mekhrangiz Bakhtiyorovna Mukhamedova, 17, Bentonville

Steven James Rubisch, 41, and Vannapattarisa Muenpromphai, 26, both of Rogers

Kristopher Eugene Sweeney, 34, and Savannah Noelle Sams, 33, both of Bentonville

Feb. 26

Joshua Seth Anderson, 49, and Jennifer Lynn Bigelow, 40, both of Gentry

Logun Kole Brown, 27, and Shannon Bailey Mack, 25, both of Centerton

Jeremiah Lucas Closser, 19, Sparta, Mo., and Mackenzie Angel Lynn Thompson, 19, Rogers

Chirag Sunil Gandhi, 29, Dallas, and Chaitali Subhash Sankhala, 31, Bentonville

Martin John Gisler, 45, and Jessica Leigh Powers-Helms, 41, both of Rose, Okla.

Carlos Giovanny Herrera Canizalez, 27, and Ana Karen Barrientos Tejada, 29, both of Centerton

Darrell James Hudson, 46, and Deanna Rose Hudson, 43, both of Rogers

Kevin Douglas Key, 32, and Ann-Marie Lee Strain, 31, both of Bella Vista

Dani Violeta Raleigh, 27, and Claire Leonore Rose, 26, both of Bentonville

Jose Marcos Rodríguez Escoto, 24, and Leticia Fuentes, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Gabriel H. Ruffing, 48, and Kristen Glisson Almeida, 46, both of Rogers

Trevor Dean Shipley, 48, and Jacquelyn Marie Stipek, 41, both of Edmond, Okla.

Carlos Ismael Valentin Ortiz, 31, and Antonia Leticia Nieto Merida, 41, both of Decatur

Gabriel Vega Juarez, 48, and Flora Gonzalez Gutierrez, 54, both of Siloam Springs

Nicholas Ray Welborn, 33, and Kayla Nicole Bradfield, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Feb. 27

Zebulon Wolfe Blevins, 24, Bella Vista, and Lauren Abigail Leonard, 25, Gravette

Danny Mike Burns Jr,. 32, and Nova Lynn Simmons, 36, both of Watts, Okla.

Dustin Mark Patrick Efram, 31, and Joslyn Mariah Van Scoy, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Adam Julian Rice, 25, and Laura Michelle Cooksey, 21, both of Bella Vista

Caspian Dimitrius Tenbrook, 31, and Ana Karen Gonzalez Mendez, 30, both of Bentonville

Feb. 28

Jacob Bruce Heinze, 27, and Carolyn Diana Manring, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Letisha Nichole Hinds, 34, and Abbilene Abby Daraphone, 30, both of Bentonville

Jason Lynn Smith, 47, Bentonville, and Retha Ann Orr, 52, Bella Vista