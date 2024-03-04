Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 22-28 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 22
Edwin Eduardo Dimas Sanchez, 37, and Rosa Del Carmen Portillo Ruiz, 39, both of Rogers
Roberto Prado, 30, Commerce, Okla., and Rachael Jean Bell, 33, Bentonville
Seth Patrick Scallan, 45, Cave Springs, and Julia Anne Hoffmann, 44, Bella Vista
Feb. 23
William Andrew Barbee, 34, and Samantha Lee Nicole Gipson, 32, both of Bentonville
David Lee Bates, 71, and Sharon Kay Baker, 75, both of Bentonville
Michael Doyal Bostick, 54, Hulbert, Okla., and Amber Michelle Kesner, 40, Gentry
Hayden Nicholas Boydston, 31, and Jessica Taylor Barnes, 31, both of Centerton
James Steven Dearman, 53, Pea Ridge, and Amber Rene Dearman, 46, Greenwood
Clayton Hartfield Dinkins, 38, and Ashley Rachelle Dinkins, 38, both of Bella Vista
Juan Diego Hernandez-Gonzalez, 32, and Leslie Rivera-Gonzalez, 23, both of Rogers
Kelsey Lee Holman, 37, and Rene Lynn Cree, 38, both of Peggs, Okla.
Kenneth David Jennings, 26, and Yutong Zhu, 28, both of Rogers
Deven Lee MacDonald, 20, and Kayla LeAnn Blaylock, 21, both of Bentonville
Uriel Isai Martinez Ramirez, 23, and Sabrina Ruth Lopez, 18, both of Bentonville
Jordan Leigh Mitchell, 32, Oklahoma City, and Mekhrangiz Bakhtiyorovna Mukhamedova, 17, Bentonville
Steven James Rubisch, 41, and Vannapattarisa Muenpromphai, 26, both of Rogers
Kristopher Eugene Sweeney, 34, and Savannah Noelle Sams, 33, both of Bentonville
Feb. 26
Joshua Seth Anderson, 49, and Jennifer Lynn Bigelow, 40, both of Gentry
Logun Kole Brown, 27, and Shannon Bailey Mack, 25, both of Centerton
Jeremiah Lucas Closser, 19, Sparta, Mo., and Mackenzie Angel Lynn Thompson, 19, Rogers
Chirag Sunil Gandhi, 29, Dallas, and Chaitali Subhash Sankhala, 31, Bentonville
Martin John Gisler, 45, and Jessica Leigh Powers-Helms, 41, both of Rose, Okla.
Carlos Giovanny Herrera Canizalez, 27, and Ana Karen Barrientos Tejada, 29, both of Centerton
Darrell James Hudson, 46, and Deanna Rose Hudson, 43, both of Rogers
Kevin Douglas Key, 32, and Ann-Marie Lee Strain, 31, both of Bella Vista
Dani Violeta Raleigh, 27, and Claire Leonore Rose, 26, both of Bentonville
Jose Marcos Rodríguez Escoto, 24, and Leticia Fuentes, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Gabriel H. Ruffing, 48, and Kristen Glisson Almeida, 46, both of Rogers
Trevor Dean Shipley, 48, and Jacquelyn Marie Stipek, 41, both of Edmond, Okla.
Carlos Ismael Valentin Ortiz, 31, and Antonia Leticia Nieto Merida, 41, both of Decatur
Gabriel Vega Juarez, 48, and Flora Gonzalez Gutierrez, 54, both of Siloam Springs
Nicholas Ray Welborn, 33, and Kayla Nicole Bradfield, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Feb. 27
Zebulon Wolfe Blevins, 24, Bella Vista, and Lauren Abigail Leonard, 25, Gravette
Danny Mike Burns Jr,. 32, and Nova Lynn Simmons, 36, both of Watts, Okla.
Dustin Mark Patrick Efram, 31, and Joslyn Mariah Van Scoy, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Adam Julian Rice, 25, and Laura Michelle Cooksey, 21, both of Bella Vista
Caspian Dimitrius Tenbrook, 31, and Ana Karen Gonzalez Mendez, 30, both of Bentonville
Feb. 28
Jacob Bruce Heinze, 27, and Carolyn Diana Manring, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Letisha Nichole Hinds, 34, and Abbilene Abby Daraphone, 30, both of Bentonville
Jason Lynn Smith, 47, Bentonville, and Retha Ann Orr, 52, Bella Vista