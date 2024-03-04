Bentonville to host city wide clean up April 13

Bentonville-- The City of Bentonville is participating in Keep America Beautiful's Great Arkansas Cleanup™ by organizing a city wide "Clean the Streets Day" on Saturday, April 13 from 9:00 a.m. to noon, according to a news release from the city.

The Great American Cleanup™ takes place each spring and is the nation's largest community improvement effort, the release states. Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter along Bentonville city streets, trails, and drainage ways.

Trash bags, safety vests, and gloves will be provided.

Event Information

