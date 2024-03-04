Business executive, former professor to deliver Arkansas Tech School of Business lecture

Arkansas Tech University benefactor Jimmy Ferguson will provide the spring 2024 School of Business Distinguished Lecture Series address.

The event, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 13, will be held in Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall, 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. It will be free and open to the public.

Ferguson served on the ATU staff from 1975-94. He advanced to the rank of assistant vice president and dean of students before entering the private sector.

He and his family have owned and operated more than 30 McDonald's franchises in central Texas for nearly three decades. He has held numerous national and regional leadership positions with the McDonald's organization and served as chairman of the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship.

Russell Jones, Arkansas Tech's interim president, announced in December 2023 that the forthcoming student union and recreation center on the main campus in Russellville, will be known as the Ferguson Student Union. It is named for Jimmy Ferguson, his wife Cindi and their family in recognition of their lead gift in support of the construction of the facility.



