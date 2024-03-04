Cajun filmmaker and associate professor of French and Francophone Studies to speak at UCA public events

Nathan Rabalais, a Cajun filmmaker and associate professor of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette, will be the next artist-in-residence at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from March 12-13, officials announced Monday.

Most events will be held on the UCA campus at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Snow Fine Arts or Irby Hall. Each event is admission-free and open to the public.

Rabalais' most recent work is a documentary film "Finding Cajun," which will be screened during his residency. The film focuses on the intersections of ever-evolving language and identity in historical and contemporary Louisiana, according to a news release from the University of Central Arkansas.

March 12 activities include:

2:40-3:55 p.m.: Class Visit: Advanced French Civilizations, discussion in French on Cajun poetry, music, and folklore of French expression, Irby Hall 208.

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Film Screening: "Finding Cajun" documentary, Windgate Center 167; followed by a reception in the Windgate Center Atrium.

Rabalais will introduce and contextualize his film with a 10-minute presentation, and follow the screening with a question-and-answer session with the audience moderated by UCA faculty sponsor K. Adele Okoli.

March 13 activities include:

10-10:50 a.m.: Class Visit: Music History II, discussion in English on Cajun Musicology and Folklore with guitar performance by Rabalais. Snow Fine Arts Recital Hall 101.

11-11:50 a.m.: Guitar Master Class, Snow Fine Arts Recital Hall 101.

5:30-7 p.m.: An Evening of Cajun Poetry and Guitar with Dr. Nathan Rabalais: Poetry Reading, Book Signing (Le Hantage and Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana), and Guitar Performance contextualized by a brief presentation on Cajun folk traditions, Historic Arkansas Museum amphitheater, 200 E. Third Street, Little Rock. Doors open for seating at 5 p.m.

Rabalais received an undergraduate degree in music theory, composition, and guitar performance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette followed by graduate studies in musicology at the University of Strasbourg, France. He completed his doctorate in French from Tulane University and the Université de Poitiers in France.

The artist-in-residence program is funded by the UCA arts fee paid by students.