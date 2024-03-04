Cambium chosen to provide exams for kindergarten through third graders

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has recently selected Cambium Assessment System to provide exams for the state's kindergarten through third graders.

Beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 school year, the state agency in collaboration with Cammbium "will introduce a comprehensive suite of assessments tailored for schools," the state agency announced last week.

"This includes a beginning-of-year literacy screener, diagnostic testlets, and interim and summative assessments for both literacy and mathematics," the announcement to school district leaders said. "We believe this initiative will significantly enhance the overall assessment experience for students and educators alike, creating a seamless and integrated system spanning kindergarten through high school."

Cambium was selected more than a year ago to be the provider of the state's Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System or ATLAS for grades three through 10, biology and algebra. The ATLAS tests that replace the previously used ACT Aspire exams will be given for the first time across the state April 15 through May 24.