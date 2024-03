Country singer Dwight Yoakam will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets -- $69.75-$109.75 plus service charges, with a maximum of eight tickets per household -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won multiple Grammy Awards. He was inducted into the Songwriter/Artist category of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.