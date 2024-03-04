Fayetteville announces open call for mural artists on Nelson Hackett Blvd

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City of Fayetteville is calling for muralists 1 to submit qualifications for a new outdoor mural project on Nelson Hackett Boulevard, according to a news release from the city.

The city wants to commission a site-specific mural that embodies the themes of movement, justice and connectivity, aiming to enhance the visual landscape of the area and foster community engagement, the release states. The commission has $24,000 to cover artist fees and materials, with a completion deadline set for June 15, 2024.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with experience in creating outdoor murals. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 18.

The selected mural will be positioned on a portion of the concrete retaining wall along Nelson Hackett. The city plans to fully cover the 500-foot-long wall with murals in anticipation of Fayetteville's bicentennial.

Submissions will be thoroughly reviewed based on artistic merit, thematic relevance and feasibility, the release states. A non mandatory pre-submission meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. to offer prospective applicants the opportunity to learn about project and ask questions.

The Fayetteville Arts Council, in collaboration with the Historic District Commission and Black Historic Preservation Commission, will oversee the selection process. Four artists will be selected as finalists to develop design proposals and one final artist will be chosen.

Information on how to submit a proposal

https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4327/Call-for-Artists-Nelson-Hackett-Boulevar