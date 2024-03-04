Former Secretary of State Clinton’s upcoming talk with archivist Shogan sold out

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton's talk with Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan is sold out and access to the 5 p.m. March 14 event is accessible only by live stream, the Clinton Presidential Center announced Monday.

People who want access to the live stream can register here. Virtual admission is free, but an RSVP is required by organizers.

Shogan, the first woman to be nominated and confirmed to lead the National Archives and Records Administration, the nation's record keeper, will discuss the importance of preserving and understanding history, the contributions of women in government, and the state of American democracy.

The National Archives preserves some of the nation's most historic documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.



