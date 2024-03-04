Gardens are moving fast

Today at 6:39 a.m.

by Janet B. Carson

The weekend weather was amazing.  As much as we enjoyed it,

our plants are in high gear and coming on strong. I should have some open blooms on my azaleas this week

, and my pieris is in full bloom.

I also have blooms on my white kerria!

 Blueberries have a few open blooms,

and bulbs are blooming, along with hellebores,

vinca -UGH!,

native trumpet honeysuckle

, and I saw open blooms on my goumi berry eleagnus.

My Japanese maples are unfurling, and leaves are appearing on most of my deciduous shrubs.  Spring is definitely early this year.Let's hope Mother Nature is kind to us. Walk your garden often, because there are big changes daily!

