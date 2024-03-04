In the News





Aurora Beauchamp, a 68-year-old Florida woman, was awarded $72.5 million in her lawsuit against the New York City transit agency after being left partially paralyzed from a 2017 collision when she was hit by a city bus while crossing a street, causing her to be dragged under the bus for about 20 feet.

Wilfredo Diaz, a sergeant with the Cleveland Police Department, said that two horses from the department's mounted division "inadvertently strayed" during exercise as they wandered onto Interstate 90 in downtown Cleveland, where they were safely led back.

Muhammad Yunus, the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, was granted bail and freed from prison in Bangladesh after being named in a $2.3 million embezzlement case and separately being charged with violating labor laws.

Deborah Knapp, a veterinarian at Purdue University, said that "Scotties' genetics play a huge role" as a recent report found Scottish terriers exposed to cigarette smoke at home were six times more likely to develop bladder cancer.

Damien Boschetto, a 25-year-old from Cruzy, France, said "this is not my first attempt" after he was finally able to speak publicly about the discovery of a titanosaur skeleton that he and his border collie mix, Muffin, made in 2022.

Dutch Johnson, manager of the August Foundation kennel in Alaska, said "I can't make snowmachiners act responsibly ... but I can help make dogs more visible," as mushers in the Iditarod sled dog race were given the option to have neon harnesses or necklaces to make the dogs more visible.

Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister of France, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "everything is being done to apprehend the perpetrator" after a Jewish man in his early 60s was attacked leaving a local synagogue.

Simon Nampindo of the Wildlife Conservation Society said that "climate change will affect the quality and condition of suitable habitat for elephants," as a study showed older African elephants are dying earlier due to shifting conditions leading to less food.

Bryce Carden, a firefighter from Louisville, Ky., said that "I had no idea just how many people were watching" after his rescue of a tractor-trailer driver from the side of a Kentucky bridge was broadcast live locally.



