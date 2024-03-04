Lauren Daigle, Justin Moore and Randy and the the Barbie Land Sinfonietta coming to Rogers

Inspiration, country and lots of pink.

The AMP added three more shows to the 2024 season this morning with Lauren Daigle's Aug. 14 concert, Justin Moore and Randy Houser on Oct. 13 as well as a live-to-film concert experience with Barbie The Movie: In Concert on Aug. 4.

"Barbie The Movie: In Concert," features with live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special presentation from Orchestrator and executive producer Macy Schmidt's all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra. Ticket presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices range from $25 – $99.50 plus fees.

Grammy-award winning inspirational singer Lauren Daigle is coming to the AMP Aug. 14 on her Kaleidoscope Tour with with musical guest Blessing Offor. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on Friday. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50 – $129.50 plus fees.

Country superstars Randy Houser and Justin Moore announced this morning their co-headlining "Country Round Here Tonight" Tour which includes a Oct. 3 concert at the AMP. Ticket presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday then go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Prices range from $35 – $79.50 plus fees.

The AMP's 2024 season opens April 26 with a sold out concert for Hozier with Allison Russell. Also up this season are concerts from Cage the Elephant, Greta Van Fleet, NEEDTOBREATHE, Brooks and Dunn, Styx, Foreigner, New Kids On The Block, Pixies, Sarah McLachlan, The Doobie Brothers, Lainey Wilson, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Melissa Etheridge, Jewel and more. Some shows are already sold out. Find ticket information and more at amptickets.com.

