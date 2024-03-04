Stand for principles

My mother taught me many life lessons. I am grateful for her example and her wisdom. They still influence me today and have proven to be the right path for me. Mother told me, "You've got to stand for something, or you'll fall for anything." She reminded me, "You become like the company you keep." She advised me to never "Go along just to get along." She cautioned, "You reap what you sow." And she said, "Gay, a good name is rather chosen than riches." I suspect many of us were taught the same principles.

I have been too timid to speak what has been in my heart. I admittedly wanted to keep the peace and avoid criticism. However, my conscience has propelled me to speak out. As Booker T. Washington said, "A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right, and evil doesn't become good just because it's accepted by a majority."

When my late husband Frank became the 41st governor of Arkansas, I had a profound sense of responsibility to our state's wonderful citizens. Upon attending the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as president, I found a renewed sense of responsibility to my country. America is a blessed nation founded on Judeo-Christian principles.

With that in mind, I am at a loss in understanding how many Americans find it in their hearts to support Donald Trump as leader of our nation and the free world. He has lived a life that is the antithesis of the teachings we uphold. When rearing my children, I instilled the values and morals I was taught. I prayed God would bring people into their lives to be role models, mentors, counselors, and valued leaders who exemplified integrity. I want the same for our country.

I sincerely ask the people of Arkansas to consider the following: Is Trump who we want as a role model and mentor for our children, much less for ourselves? Do we want to emulate this man who degrades women? Do we respect a man who calls other human beings losers? Do we support a man who has been indicted in courts of law, yet acts as if he were above the law and a "victim" himself?

For our own consciences, the future of our children, our state, our country, and our world, step back, take a breath, look in the mirror, and honestly and prayerfully answer the above questions.

GAY WHITE

Little Rock

A caricature of itself

The Republican Party once stood for fiscal conservatism, even when that meant higher taxes on the wealthiest among us. It stood for strong alliances like NATO that kept us all safe and created new markets for us. It stood for small government. It stood for the rule of law and touted the Constitution.

That party has largely vanished as MAGA zealots have convinced their bases that record low taxes on our wealthiest are not the primary cause of our deficits and debt rather than the critical spending that lifts our most vulnerable out of poverty while creating new consumers. The pro-alliance party now is ready to abandon our allies, making us all less safe. The "small-government," "pro-life" party reveals how many girls' and women's lives it is ready to sacrifice as it attempts to codify ill-conceived opinions into law, imposing government intervention in ERs with potentially deadly consequences. With a few exceptions, like Sen. John Boozman, Republican "pro-life" politicians today are the first to cut spending that would eliminate hunger, homelessness, and health-care deserts for children and families across the state. In a party that once stood for the rule of law, many are promoting the election of a proven con man who has been found liable for sexual assault and defamation and who faces 91 criminal charges on issues that endanger our country both from within and from outside.

How did this party that many in my family have so loved deteriorate into a caricature of itself? Recently, I have grown to admire Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and Ike. They would all be considered RINOS in today's party. The self-serving Trumpian politicians are the true RINOS, having abandoned significant policies and stands of a once-great party. Nothing vaguely patriotic about their current stands. Vote them out!

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Really is small world

Jack Sparkman from North Little Rock is a sophomore at St. Louis University. As part of its overseas program, he is currently spending this semester at a university in Madrid, Spain. He recently went to visit the Reina Sofia Museum in that city where he was surprised to find that one of their temporary exhibits featured old photos of American sharecroppers and other people from the Depression era. Some of the photos in the exhibit featured people from Little Rock and Boone County, Arkansas.

I guess that you could say that it's a small world after all.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock