North Little Rock library system distributes free solar eclipse glasses, schedules eclipse events

The North Little Rock Public Library System will provide free solar eclipse glasses and has announced two events for people to prepare for the 2024 Total Eclipse that will occur on April 8.

City residents can visit any North Little Rock Public Library System location to request one free pair of eclipse glasses per immediate family member, while supplies last, at the following locations:

--William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St.

--Argenta Public Library, 420 Main St.

--The Rover mobile library, various neighborhood stops

The Arkansas State Library donated pairs of eclipse glasses to public libraries across the state.

The preparation events are scheduled as follows:

April 3, 4 p.m., Argenta Library, Solar Eclipse Survival Kits. The event includes showing the proper use of eclipse glasses for children and adults, along with some to take home. Erin Fehr of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will give a talk on myths surrounding the Total Solar Eclipse. Craft activities will be available for children.

April 4, 5 p.m., Laman Library, Eclipse Readiness Night. Attendees will receive free solar eclipse glasses, learn safe viewing methods and hear a themed story time for tchildren. Activities include rummaging into the science behind the phenomenon, testing your knowledge with Eclipse Trivia and getting creative with Eclipse Oil Pastel pieces in The Studio. Additionally, teenagers can encounter Big Eclipse Energy in The Loft.



