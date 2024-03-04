GOLF

Niemann takes LIV title

Joaquin Niemann won his second LIV Golf title in three starts, closing with a 4-under 66 at LIV Golf Jeddah for a four-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. Niemann now has three wins in the last three months, starting with the Australian Open victory in December that allowed him to rejoin the European tour and eventually put him on the path toward getting invited to the Masters. No one got closer than two shots of Niemann in the final round at Royal Greens. Oosthuizen was the last challenger until a bogey on the 16th hole. He shot 67, while Schwartzel had a 68.

Green wins by one shot

Hannah Green birdied her final three holes, the last one a 30-foot putt that gave her a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Celine Boutier in the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Green finished at 13-under 275 in capturing her fourth LPGA Tour title. Boutier (67), who had said Saturday she was attending Taylor Swift's Singapore concert on the eve of the final round, seemed destined to win as she pulled two strokes clear in the final stages only for Green to produce some magic of her own to take the win. Overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan closed with a 75 and finished six shots behind.

BASKETBALL

Knicks guard injured

New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson had to be helped off the floor Sunday with a left leg injury sustained early in the first quarter against the Cavaliers. Brunson, who averages 27.2 points per game, appeared to hurt himself while attempting a jump shot over Cleveland's Isaac Okoro. Brunson came off a screen near the foul and raised up without any contact. The 27-year-old Brunson immediately grabbed his left leg and fell to the floor. He sat for several moments before being helped to the locker room. The Knicks had no immediate word on his condition.

SOCCER

U.S. shuts out Colombia

Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw scored in the first half, and the United States rebounded from its loss to Mexico with a 3-0 victory over Colombia on Sunday night in Los Angeles to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup. Lindsey Horan also converted a penalty in the opening minutes for the Americans, who shook off the embarrassment of their 2-0 loss to Mexico last Monday in the final game of group play. The U.S. was back in dominant form against an impressive Colombian team that reached the quarterfinals of last year's World Cup. The U.S. will face Canada in the Gold Cup semifinals in San Diego on Wednesday. Mexico takes on Brazil in the other semifinal after its 3-2 quarterfinal win over Paraguay.

HORSE RACING

Baffert gets 1-2 finish

Imagination won the $300,000 San Felipe Stake by a head at Santa Anita on Sunday, giving trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish and his record ninth win in the Kentucky Derby prep after he scratched odds-on favorite Nysos. All of Baffert's 3-year-old colts are ineligible to run in the Kentucky Derby again this year, so Imagination and second-place Wine Me Up didn't receive any Derby qualifying points. With Frankie Dettori aboard for the first time, Imagination ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.55 and paid $3.80 and $2.40. Wine Me Up returned $2.60 to place. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field.

BASEBALL

Chapman signs 3-year deal

San Francisco Manager Bob Melvin built the bulk of his sterling managerial reputation while leading the Oakland A's for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021. Now the Giants have added one of Melvin's former A's stars who made those teams good. Third baseman Matt Chapman and the Giants have finalized their contract that guarantees him $54 million over the next three years, providing a reunion for the four-time Gold Glove winner and a manager who said he knows Chapman "as well as probably anybody in the game." Chapman batted .240 with 17 home runs, 39 doubles, 54 RBI and a .755 OPS in 140 games last season.

LIV broadcaster Jason Zone Fisher, left, speaks with first-place Individual Champion captain Joaquín Niemann, right, of Torque GC, after the final round of LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

