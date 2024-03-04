Robbery suspect arrested in Jackson County after high-speed chase





A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Jackson County on felony charges of theft by receiving and fleeing after a string of robberies, according to a news release from the White County sheriff's office.

William Crockett III, 23, was arrested by deputies from White and Jackson county after a high speed pursuit that reached 120 mph, according to the release.

White County deputies were informed Friday night about a robbery in Searcy, followed shortly by a robbery in Beebe. According to the release, the suspect and vehicle in both robberies had a similar description: a dark Chevrolet truck with Nevada plates driven by a Black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.

A short time later, deputies received reports of three more robberies, first at a Cabot business, followed by a Jacksonville business and finally a shop in Ward.

The sheriff's office said at approximately 11:35 p.m., Sgt. Adrian Addington spotted Crockett at a Love's Truck Stop in Searcy. Crockett fled the truck stop, starting a high speed chase on northbound Highway 67 at the 44 mile marker that ended when an Arkansas State Trooper, who had joined the pursuit, performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention on Crockett's truck at the 84 mile marker causing the vehicle to roll.

According to the release, Crockett, who fled on foot, was arrested and transported to Unity Hospital in Newport to check for possible injuries. Deputies collected a large amount of cash found in the truck's cab as evidence.

Crockett was released from the hospital and transported to White County Detention center, where he is being held with a $200,000 bond, according to the White County detention center inmate roster.

Crockett is scheduled to appear in the White County Circuit Court on May 7.



