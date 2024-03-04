Scott Ford appointed to UA board of trustees

Scott Ford (right), co-founder and CEO of Westrock Coffee Company, speaks as Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, looks on Wednesday during the Little Rock Regional Chamber's 158th Annual Meeting at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff) Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed Scott Ford, an entrepreneur and longtime business leader in the state, to the University of Arkansas System board of trustees.Ford, Already a subscriber? Log in!