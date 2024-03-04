TheatreSquared announces Season 19, full of comedy, drama, mystery and murder

TheatreSquared staff unveiled Season 19 last night to a crowded theater of supporters and friends in downtown Fayetteville.

Following opening remarks from Executive Director Shannon Jones and Artistic Director Bob Ford, newly appointed events T2's Trey Smith and Jasmine A. Neal received the first roar of applause of the night for the announcement of "A Raisin in the Sun," coming Aug. 12-Sept. 15. T2's Dexter Singleton will direct Lorraine Hansberry's classic work. Next up will be the 2022 winner of the Arkansas Short Play Festival, "twenty50," Oct. 2-Nov. 3 followed by "A Christmas Carol," on Nov. 20-Dec. 24. Actors Emmeline Fletcher and Jack Fletcher along with Elizabeth France McCue said that after this season, Scrooge will be taking a break starting Christmas 2025.

In January, the season returns with "Primary Trust." Lindy Brady and Megan Stratton, head bartenders at T2's Common Bar, say they are already thinking up Mai Tai-themed libations for the comedy's Jan. 22-Feb. 23, 2025 run. Then T2 is teaming up with the National Asian American Theatre Company for "Twelfth Night," next March.

The audience was also excited for the world premiere of "In The Grove of Forgetting," written by artistic director Bob Ford, on stage April 16-May 11, 2025. Na'Tosha De'Von and Leah Christenson had the crowd rolling when announcing the return of the Arkansas New Play Festival coming to T2, The Momentary and The Medium in May 2025. Season 19 closes June 4-June 29, 2025 with the comedy "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," based on the novel by Roy Horniman.

On stage now at T2 is "Cambodian Rock Band," until March 24. "Laughs in Spanish" opens on March 27, followed by "Fat Ham," April 17 and the world premiere of "Responders," June 5.

Before the champagne toast to Season 19 last night, apprentices at the theater told the audience to look out for additional seats to the "Pretty Pink Peril: An Interactive Murder Mystery." Tickets to the March 10 event are currently sold out, but that may change.

Tickets for the T2 Gala for Education and Access are available now. The event is at 6 p.m. May 2 and features a three-course meal by Chef Matt Cooper, an awards presentation, a performance by Liz Callaway and more.

Find more information on TheatreSquared upcoming shows, events and more at theatre2.org. Check back on March 17 for a full preview of Season 19 in What's Up.