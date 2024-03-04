Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 22-28 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 22
Mathew Duane Allen, 49, and Renee Marie Righetti, 43, both of Fayetteville
Michael David Althof, 36, and Nicole Ann Lipford, 32, both of Grand Prairie, Texas
Pedro Antonio Castillo, 51, and Liliana Ester Amaya Rauda, 47, both of Siloam Springs
Jonathon Clifford Farlin, 40, Fayetteville, and Courtnie Jean Miller, 29, Springdale
Alex Kantchelian, 37, and Milad Odabaei, 41, both of New York City
Kenton Chiyang Lee, 30, and Nicole Renee McClelland, 28, both of Fayetteville
Rodas Antonio Pascual-Juan, 36, and Renee Denise Marroquin, 37, both of Springdale
Cole Garrett Stewart, 25, and Adamaris Lopez, 20, both of Springdale
Feb. 23
Ricky Wes Chance, 51, and Hilary Nicole Leis, 35, both of Enid, Okla.
Payton Michael Coonfield, 23, and Sage Olivia Mead, 21, both of Elkins
Ashton Blake Forty, 27, and Natalie Nicole Wells, 26, both of Springdale
Korbin Dedrick Gray, 21, Decatur, and Jacob Kade Wetzel, 24, Grove, Okla.
Brandon Leroy James Nester, 27, and Hayley Nicole Wagner, 29, both of Lincoln
Dominic Sage Reagan, 23, and Avery Claire Webb, 21, both of Fayetteville
William Albert Stroo, 26, Springdale, and Erin Westbrook Ramsay, 27, Hot Springs National Park
Forrest Lee Ward, 28, and Peyton Leigh Emerson, 25, both of Rogers
Damien Troy Williams, 24, Fayetteville, and Nancy Ellen Maye, 26, Seminole, Okla.
Feb. 26
Kone Gideon, 34, and Louann Samson, 38, both of Fayetteville
Vick Hugo Gonzalez, 41, and Allyson Heidy Garay, 39, both of Springdale
Stuart Henderson Hayes, 31, and Mollie Jolyn Kenerson, 30, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Robert Morgan, 31, and Savanah Kay Crockett, 27, both of Fayetteville
Manuel Murillo Morales, 24, and Nadia Rosita Ramirez Lopez, 28, both of Springdale
Sean Joel Patrick O'Bryan, 45, Fayetteville, and Lauren Ashley Cross, 34, Bella Vista
Abraham Peralta, 44, and Kelly Ann Lackey, 39, both of Springdale
Nasser Obed Sanchez Martinez, 21, and Namin Jolikiep, 23, both of Springdale
Feb. 27
Brian Leslie Dotson, 45, and Mikelle Lanee Robinson, 30, both of Prairie Grove
James Steven Howard, 53, and Alyssa Jeanne Rosenkild, 43, both of West Fork
Andrew Vu, 23, and Huynh Nhu Nguyen, 23, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 28
Evert Arauz Rugama, 39, and Belkin Del Rosario Centeno, 33, both of Springdale
Morgan Ray Hopson, 41, Colcord, Okla., and Christie Lynn Keller, 47, Fayetteville
Michael David Metcalf 47, and Angela Dawn Wilhite, 41, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Hoang Viet Nguyen, 31, and Shannon Elizabeth Oakley, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jose Reinaldo Perez Valdez, 29, and Claudia Cecilia Escobar Cruz, 32, both of Springdale
Michael Ryan Pillstrom, 31, and Emily Marie Newell, 28, both of Farmington
Zane Alexander Singleton, 26, and Faith Christina Hope, 27, both of Fort Smith
Sean William Douglas Smith, 20, and Mila Karen Marie Koonz, 20, both of Siloam Springs