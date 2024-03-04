Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 22-28 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 22

Mathew Duane Allen, 49, and Renee Marie Righetti, 43, both of Fayetteville

Michael David Althof, 36, and Nicole Ann Lipford, 32, both of Grand Prairie, Texas

Pedro Antonio Castillo, 51, and Liliana Ester Amaya Rauda, 47, both of Siloam Springs

Jonathon Clifford Farlin, 40, Fayetteville, and Courtnie Jean Miller, 29, Springdale

Alex Kantchelian, 37, and Milad Odabaei, 41, both of New York City

Kenton Chiyang Lee, 30, and Nicole Renee McClelland, 28, both of Fayetteville

Rodas Antonio Pascual-Juan, 36, and Renee Denise Marroquin, 37, both of Springdale

Cole Garrett Stewart, 25, and Adamaris Lopez, 20, both of Springdale

Feb. 23

Ricky Wes Chance, 51, and Hilary Nicole Leis, 35, both of Enid, Okla.

Payton Michael Coonfield, 23, and Sage Olivia Mead, 21, both of Elkins

Ashton Blake Forty, 27, and Natalie Nicole Wells, 26, both of Springdale

Korbin Dedrick Gray, 21, Decatur, and Jacob Kade Wetzel, 24, Grove, Okla.

Brandon Leroy James Nester, 27, and Hayley Nicole Wagner, 29, both of Lincoln

Dominic Sage Reagan, 23, and Avery Claire Webb, 21, both of Fayetteville

William Albert Stroo, 26, Springdale, and Erin Westbrook Ramsay, 27, Hot Springs National Park

Forrest Lee Ward, 28, and Peyton Leigh Emerson, 25, both of Rogers

Damien Troy Williams, 24, Fayetteville, and Nancy Ellen Maye, 26, Seminole, Okla.

Feb. 26

Kone Gideon, 34, and Louann Samson, 38, both of Fayetteville

Vick Hugo Gonzalez, 41, and Allyson Heidy Garay, 39, both of Springdale

Stuart Henderson Hayes, 31, and Mollie Jolyn Kenerson, 30, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Robert Morgan, 31, and Savanah Kay Crockett, 27, both of Fayetteville

Manuel Murillo Morales, 24, and Nadia Rosita Ramirez Lopez, 28, both of Springdale

Sean Joel Patrick O'Bryan, 45, Fayetteville, and Lauren Ashley Cross, 34, Bella Vista

Abraham Peralta, 44, and Kelly Ann Lackey, 39, both of Springdale

Nasser Obed Sanchez Martinez, 21, and Namin Jolikiep, 23, both of Springdale

Feb. 27

Brian Leslie Dotson, 45, and Mikelle Lanee Robinson, 30, both of Prairie Grove

James Steven Howard, 53, and Alyssa Jeanne Rosenkild, 43, both of West Fork

Andrew Vu, 23, and Huynh Nhu Nguyen, 23, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 28

Evert Arauz Rugama, 39, and Belkin Del Rosario Centeno, 33, both of Springdale

Morgan Ray Hopson, 41, Colcord, Okla., and Christie Lynn Keller, 47, Fayetteville

Michael David Metcalf 47, and Angela Dawn Wilhite, 41, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Hoang Viet Nguyen, 31, and Shannon Elizabeth Oakley, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jose Reinaldo Perez Valdez, 29, and Claudia Cecilia Escobar Cruz, 32, both of Springdale

Michael Ryan Pillstrom, 31, and Emily Marie Newell, 28, both of Farmington

Zane Alexander Singleton, 26, and Faith Christina Hope, 27, both of Fort Smith

Sean William Douglas Smith, 20, and Mila Karen Marie Koonz, 20, both of Siloam Springs