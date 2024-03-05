American Airlines to buy 260 new planes

American Airlines Group Inc. agreed to buy 260 short-haul aircraft that include a big deal for Boeing Co. 737 Max jets, a key endorsement of the plane-maker as it works through a crisis of confidence following a near-catastrophic accident in January.

The order includes 85 Boeing Max 10 aircraft, 85 A321neo planes from Airbus SE and 90 Embraer SA E175 regional jets, American said Monday in a statement. The carrier also has options to order 193 more planes.

It's the first major deal for Boeing's marquee 737 Max since the issue on an airborne Alaska Airlines jet earlier this year left the plane-maker in crisis. Orders by blue-chip buyers like American often influence other customers.

For American, the purchase is a bet that the yet-to-debut Max 10, the largest-ever 737 model, will clear final regulatory hurdles to beginning flights over the next two years. As part of the order, the carrier also changed 30 existing orders for Max 8 aircraft to the larger Max 10. Rival United Airlines Holdings Inc. has pulled the Max 10 from its near-term plans, citing uncertainty over when it will receive the plane.

With the agreements, American secures valuable production slots in a constrained market for new aircraft, with both plane-makers largely sold out of single-aisle jets through the end of the decade. The order will allow American to replace some of its oldest fuel-guzzling single-aisle aircraft with more-efficient models with more premium seats.

"As we look into the next decade, American will have a steady stream of new aircraft alongside a balanced level of capital investment," Chief Financial Officer Devon May said in the statement.

American said it expects to remain within its previously announced guidance for capacity and less than $3.5 billion a year from 2025 through 2030 for aircraft capital spending.

Boeing is still working through a major crisis in the wake of the near-catastrophic accident on a 737 Max 9 early last month. U.S. regulators on Feb. 28 gave the company 90 days to devise a plan to fix what the Federal Aviation Administration called "systemic" quality-control issues.

"We deeply appreciate American Airlines' trust in Boeing and its confidence in the 737 MAX family," Stan Deal, the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in the statement. "American's selection of the 737-10 will provide even greater efficiency, commonality and flexibility for its global network and operations."

The agreements include options and purchase rights for an additional 75 A321s, 75 Max 10s and 43 Embraer E175s, American said.

American's existing fleets of A319s and A320s averaged 19.7 and 22.7 years, respectively, at the end of 2023. Its 303 Boeing 737-800s averaged 14 years. Including the new order and existing wide-body deals, the airline now has 440 aircraft on order with deliveries extending into the next decade, American said.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Johnsson of Bloomberg News.