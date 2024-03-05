Arkansas State Police investigating shooting in Marianna that injured 2-year-old

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting in Marianna that left a toddler in critical condition on Sunday afternoon, the agency said.

State police are assisting the Marianna Police Department in investigating the shooting that injured a 2-year-old on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., according to a Monday news release from the state police.

A juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting and police are searching for another.

"A toddler playing near an apartment complex in the 200 block of Sealand Street was shot as a result of an altercation between two people outside the complex," the release stated.

The child was taken to a hospital in Memphis and is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

The minor was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into Lee County jail on Tuesday morning, the release stated. The charges were not immediately released.

Police are looking for another suspect that is a 22-year-old from Marianna. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.