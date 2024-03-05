Baxter County woman arrested on arson, attempted murder charges

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon arrested a Baxter County woman on charges of arson and attempted murder in a January 2023 fire after she was filmed talking about getting away with paying someone to set the fire, a Baxter County sheriff's office news release states.

Tiffanie Vazquez, 38, faces four attempted first-degree murder counts and one arson charge, the release states. Officers from multiple agencies have been searching for her since an arrest warrant was issued Friday and found her at a residence on Fout Road in the Gamaliel community, the release says.

The charges are connected to a Jan. 30, 2023, fire at a residence at 4333 Arkansas 101 North near Gamaliel, the release states. The occupants of the house -- three adults, one of whom is disabled, and one child -- were able to get out of the burning structure.

Investigators determined the fire, which was considered suspicious, started in the carport or porch of the residence. Two vehicles were totally destroyed and another was damaged in the blaze.

On Jan. 25, a man told deputies he had a conversation with Vazquez, whom he knew, in which she told him she paid someone $500 to burn the house down, the release states.

One of the people living at the house had been stealing from her and the people she lived with, Vazquez told the man.

When the man asked Vazquez why she would admit to this, she told him the investigation into the fire was over, the release states.

The man gave Vazquez a ride, and during the drive, another person in the vehicle recorded Vazquez again admitting to paying someone to set the fire, the release says. She said she was in Little Rock at the time and got a text message saying that the job was done, the release states.

The man's statement and the information from the video led to the arrest warrant, the release states.

Vazquez was being held in the Baxter County jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 1, the release states. The release notes that Vazquez has been booked in the jail at least 13 prior times on various charges.