Boone County parents plead guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud

Two parents from Boone County pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud in Pulaski County Circuit Court in a case investigated by his office's Medicaid Fraud Unit, Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement Tuesday.

Daniel Caudle, 36, and Misty Berdine, 33, both of Omaha, pleaded guilty to billing state Medicaid for payments for child care given to their son. Some of the payments were made during weeks in which the child was not in their custody, according to Griffin's statement.

Pulaski County court records confirm the two did plead guilty and were each sentenced to 12 months probation. They will pay restitution of $3,527 and a fine of $1,763 and court costs. They will both be excluded from the state's Medicaid program for a period of time yet to be determined by the state's Office of Medicaid Inspector General, Griffin's statement says.

Medicaid is a state-administered program to assist paying for health care for the poor. Medicaid fraud cases from around the state can be tried in Pulaski County Circuit Court. The state capital is in Pulaski County.