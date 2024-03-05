COLUMNIST: Ronald Reagan wouldn’t be welcomed in today’s Republican Party

On Nov. 6, 1986, Ronald Reagan signed into law the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which, among other provisions, granted what Reagan called "amnesty" to 3 million immigrants.

For Reagan, immigration was a unique cornerstone of American vitality and renewal and central to his own origin myth.

Reagan, a defender of the NATO alliance, took office after four decades of the Cold War with the former Soviet Union. Impatient with the slow-grinding nature of the post-war containment policy, Reagan turned his foreign policy on a redefinition of America's stance toward the Soviet Union. He believed the Soviet Union was an evil empire. In 1987, in Berlin, Reagan challenged then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine initiated the largest armed conflict in Europe since the end of World War II. Reagan would be shocked by Republican resistance to send aid to Ukraine to fight Russia.

Reagan--a proponent of immigration, a cold warrior, the man who gave that eloquent speech on defending freedom at Pointe du Hoc on the 40th anniversary of D-Day--would say, as he once said about his prior affiliation with the Democratic Party years ago, "I did not leave the Republican Party; the Republican Party left me."

Edwin G. Oswald is the co-author of "From Ronald to Donald: How the Myth of Reagan Became the Cult of Trump." He wrote this for InsideSources.com.