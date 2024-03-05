Compliance check leads to arrests of registered sex offenders in Benton County





BENTONVILLE -- A probation officer searched a Level 3 registered sex offender's cellphone as Sgt. Clifford Burton questioned the man.

Burton and the probation officer were working Thursday as part of an operation last week checking the compliance of registered sex offenders in the county .

Burton is one of three Benton County sheriff's deputies assigned to keep tabs on the 260 registered sex offenders in the county. There are more than 600 registered sex offenders when the ones living in cities are added.

Burton and the probation officer went to Hickory Creek Park to check on a Level 3 sex offender staying in the park. The man would be prohibited from staying at the park if it were a state park, but sex offenders are not prohibited from staying in federal parks.

The man could stay in the park for only 14 days and then had to find another location to stay, but had to notify the Sheriff's Office five days before he leaves, Burton said. The man had to leave the park by today.

Burton said the goal for the operation is to ensure sex offenders are staying in compliance. He said it's important to know whether they have any computers or internet-capable devices.

They may be able to have cellphones, but the devices must be registered with law enforcement. Registered sex offenders must also register their cars, Burton said.

He said they also check to see if children are at the offender's home, especially if the person is not supposed to have contact with children. Burton said they look to see if there are children's toys around, since toys could be used to lure children.

Burton said it's important to ensure registered sex offenders are not engaging in any high-risk activities which could lead them to reoffend.

Burton and the probation officer allowed a reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to ride along with them Thursday.

When they arrived at Hickory Creek Park, the man was sitting in his tent. Burton talked with him while the probation officer examined his cellphone. The man was in compliance, and he was left in his tent.

Burton and the probation officer did compliance checks for two other Level 3 sex offenders, who were also in compliance.

Burton and the probation officer did not make any arrests on the three visits, but others were arrested during the four-day operation.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson announced Monday that 29 registered sex offenders were arrested. He said most of the 29 were arrested for failing to comply with registration requirements.

Robinson said the operation also led to arrest warrants being sought for at least 21 other registered sex offenders. He said at least a dozen federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

"We tried to reach, speak to or contact every registered sex offender in our county to try and check to see if they are in compliance," Robinson said. "It's hard to make contact with everybody."

He said there were a little over 300 compliance checks; contact was actually made with 260 registered sex offenders.

Twenty-five electronic devices were seized for search warrants to make sure people are complying with rules associated with the devices, Robinson said.

He said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested some people who had arrest warrants for child sexual abuse.

"We are able to go and find people wanted for sex abuse of a child and get them into custody," Robinson said.

He said the goal is to keep the community safe and he wants the registered sex offenders living in the county to know they will be checked.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he could always use more than the three people he has to monitor sex offenders living in unincorporated areas of the county.

He said he was proud of the operation and its success, and that the goal is protect children and make Benton County and Northwest Arkansas a safer place to live.



