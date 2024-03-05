Duke finds hot hands in 2nd half

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Duke was content to let North Carolina State's burly big man put up big numbers as long as the ninth-ranked Blue Devils closed out on outside shooters.

They executed that plan to perfection.

Jeremy Roach had 21 points and freshman Jared McCain scored 14 of his 16 after halftime to help Duke pull away and beat N.C. State 79-64 on Monday night, staying in position to claim at least a share of the ACC regular-season title by the weekend.

The Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC) gave up a season-high 27 points to Wolfpack big man DJ Burns Jr. and his array of deft-touch shots in the paint. But Duke handled everything else: few turnovers (five), few transition chances allowed (four fast-break points for the Wolfpack) and little surrendered from outside (3 of 9 from three-point range).

"Burns is a handful, obviously," Duke Coach Jon Scheyer said. "But we took away their threes. Sometimes it can hurt you where you're giving up both, you're giving up him and you're giving up threes. Our thing was just try to make him work for everything. We did that."

McCain sparked the decisive surge for the Blue Devils, who went from battling through a cold-shooting first half that put them in a 9-0 hole to riding a hot-shooting tear after the break. Two of his second-half threes came during a blistering run of eight straight made shots, turning a one-point deficit into a 64-52 lead on Roach's layup at the 7:46 mark.

Duke shot 62.5% (20 of 32) after halftime and finished with a season-high 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 23 second-chance points -- with much of that work coming before halftime.

While Burns won individual matchups inside by making 12 of 19 shots, the Wolfpack (17-13, 9-10) found little to back that up. Most notably, leading scorer DJ Horne (17.6 points per game) had just eight points on eight shots.

"I just thought they did a good job on every ball screen, getting over those ball screens and not going under anything, and making it tough," Wolfpack Coach Kevin Keatts said.

Duke star big man Kyle Filipowski (nine points) was limited by first-half foul trouble, but the Blue Devils offset that with a big performance from 6-foot-9 freshman reserve Sean Stewart.

"He just competed, man," Scheyer said.

Stewart had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in 26 minutes.

"We've been real locked in on the [scouting reports] and everything," Stewart said. "So just to have all that show in the games, it shows how locked in we are and we're ready to compete."

NO. 11 BAYLOR 93, TEXAS 85

Baylor trailed by as many as 14 in the first half and 48-40 at halftime Monday, but an 11-0 run midway though the second half sparked its comeback against Texas at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (22-8, 11-7 Big 12) didn't take their first lead of the game until the 6:50 mark, when Jayden Nunn hit a pair of free throws to make the score 71-70, but they cruised from there to win and remain in third place in the conference standings. The Longhorns (19-11, 8-9) came into the game on a two game winning streak while the Bears ran their own to three games.

Max Abmas scored a game-high 33 points on 13 of 21 shooting for the Longhorns, but the Bear trio of Jalen Bridges (32 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 5 assists, 4 steals), RayJ Dennis (16 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds) and Ja'Kobe Walter (15 points, assists, 3 rebounds) nullified his effort. Baylor shot a scorching 9 of 13 (69%) from three-point range, including 6 of 7 from Bridges, and outrebounded Texas 37-21.

Texas won the turnover battle, forcing 13 by Baylor compared to its 5. The Longhorns' aggression on defense came back to bite them though, committing 27 fouls which led to a 34-of-42 (81%) effort by the Bears from the free-throw line.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski, right, looks to pass the ball around North Carolina State's Mohamed Diarra, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Duke's Jared McCain (0) celebrates after a play with teammates Tyrese Proctor (5), Kyle Filipowski (30) and Jeremy Roach (3) with North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) looking on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr., right, drives the ball into Duke's Kyle Filipowski, front left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Duke head coach Jon Scheyer shouts from the sideline against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



North Carolina State's DJ Horne, left, and Duke's Ryan Young, front right, dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



North Carolina State's Casey Morsell (14) drives the ball around Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



North Carolina State's DJ Burns Jr. (30) tries to drive the ball through Duke's Sean Stewart, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

