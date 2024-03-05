Extra firefighters join bid to stop Texas blaze

McALLEN, Texas -- An influx of hundreds of firefighters and more favorable weather conditions on Monday helped authorities in the Texas Panhandle keep the largest wildfire in state history from threatening more homes and communities, fire officials said.

Strong winds spread flames and led to the evacuation of the small town of Sanford on Sunday while airplanes dropped fire retardants to stop a blaze that was quickly contained thanks to hundreds of firefighters who were deployed on the ground, said Deidra Thomas, a spokesperson for the Hutchinson County Emergency Management.

"Yesterday had we not had the resources we had, that fire could have been catastrophic," Thomas said Monday. "We're in a really good position today and tomorrow and hopefully through the rest of the week.

"The weather is going to be favorable, the winds are going to be much lower, the humidity is coming up, and that's fantastic news for us."

Although officials have not released an official cause of the largest fire, the Smokehouse Creek fire that scorched more than 1 million acres and destroyed dozens of homes near the towns of Stinnett and Canadian, a lawsuit filed Friday in Hemphill County alleges that a downed powerline near the town of Stinnett on Feb. 26 sparked the blaze.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Stinnett homeowner Melanie McQuiddy against Xcel Energy Services Inc. and two other utilities, alleges that the blaze started "when a wooden pole defendants failed to properly inspect, maintain and replace, splintered and snapped off at its base."

A spokesperson for Xcel said in a statement that there is no official determination for the causes of any of the fires in the Texas Panhandle and that investigations are ongoing.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Smokehouse Creek fire was 15% contained and two other fires were at least 60% contained. Strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures fed the blazes.

A cluster of fires have burned across more than 1,900 square miles in rural areas surrounding Amarillo. Smokehouse Creek, accounting for nearly 1,700 square miles, spilled into neighboring Oklahoma.

On Sunday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the federal government has devoted funds, equipment and personnel to assist with battling the fires.

The National Weather Service late Sunday warned of an elevated fire risk through Monday in the area due to winds of 15-20 mph.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Murphy, Thomas Strong and Trisha Ahmed of The Associated Press.