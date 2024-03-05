Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Rolando Hernandez, 19, of 13322 Twelve Corners Road in Garfield, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hernandez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Joshua Castle, 45, of 17088 Kentucky 344 in Wallingford, Ky., was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and driving while intoxicated. Castle was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

Ryetyler Pedro, 39, of 514 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with kidnapping, two counts of third-degree domestic battery and terroristic threatening. Pedro was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

William McElvey, 33, of 207 Caudle Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with second-degree domestic battery, third-degree domestic battery, two counts of second-degree battery, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest by force. McElvey was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.