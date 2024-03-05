In the News

J.R. Majewski, a Republican candidate for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, ended his campaign days after saying he would keep running amid backlash over comments he made on a podcast that degraded people with mental disabilities.

mGenevieve Ellen Springer, a mother from Murphy, N.C., was charged with killing her twin 4-year-old sons after their bodies were found when their father came to pick them up for a custody exchange.

Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, said "there is power in this community of women" as 12 women from around the world were honored for their fights against repression, sexual violence and other conditions in their respective countries.

Mike Pilbeam, a constable with the Metropolitan Police's Organized Vehicle Crime Unit in London, said "collaboration was instrumental in understanding the vehicle's background and stopping it from leaving the country" as a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in 1995 was finally recovered in Britain.

Dustin Mark Duren, a 37-year-old New Hampshire man, was ordered held without bail after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Caitlyn Naffziger, before abducting his two young daughters.

Betsy Stix, mayor of Ojai, Calif., said "the suffering needs to stop," as the city council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale and use of glue traps meant to catch rodents, becoming only the second city in the country to ban them.

Cory Martin, a 36-year-old Brooklyn pimp who watched "Dexter" and "The First 48" to learn about how to dispose of a body and police investigation tactics, was found guilty of murder-for-hire in the slaying of sex worker Brandy Odom to collect $200,000 in life insurance taken out in her name.

Seann Pietila, a 20-year-old Michigan man, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after admitting to using social media to make violent threats against Jewish people.

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., pleaded innocent regarding charges related to his activites that preceded a pursuit and crash in which a North Dakota sheriff's deputy was killed last December while not entering any pleas related to either his main homicide or fleeing charges.