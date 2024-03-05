Justices reject Trump ballot bans by states

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Monday restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to ban the Republican former president over the Capitol riot.

Although the justices provided different reasons, the decision's bottom line was unanimous. All the opinions focused on legal issues, and none took a position on whether Trump had engaged in insurrection, as Colorado courts had found.

The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. That power resides with Congress, the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.

Trump posted on his social media network shortly after the decision was released: "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!"

In an interview on a conservative radio program, Trump said he was pleased by the outcome. "I was very honored by a 9-to-nothing vote," he said. "And this is for future presidents; this is not for me."

The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to kick Trump, the front-runner for his party's nomination, off the ballot because of his attempts to undo his loss in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold expressed disappointment in the court's decision as she acknowledged that "Donald Trump is an eligible candidate on Colorado's 2024 Presidential Primary."

Trump's case was the first at the Supreme Court dealing with a provision of the 14th Amendment that was adopted after the Civil War to prevent former officeholders who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office again.

Colorado's Supreme Court, in a first-of-its-kind ruling, had decided that the provision, Section 3, could be applied to Trump, who that court found incited the Capitol riot. No court before had applied Section 3 to a presidential candidate.

The justices sidestepped the politically fraught issue of insurrection in their opinions Monday, but some Trump critics pointed to the silence on that topic as a victory of sorts because the court failed to absolve him of responsibility for the Capitol riot.

The court held that states may bar candidates from state office. "But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency," the court wrote.

"The Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates," the five-justice majority wrote, adding that detailed federal legislation was required to determine who was disqualified under the provision.

While all nine justices agreed that Trump should be on the ballot, there was sharp disagreement from the three liberal members of the court and a milder disagreement from conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett that their colleagues went too far in determining what Congress must do to disqualify someone from federal office.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson said they agreed that allowing the Colorado decision to stand could create a "chaotic state by state patchwork" but said they disagreed with the majority's finding a disqualification for insurrection can only happen when Congress enacts legislation. "Today, the majority goes beyond the necessities of this case to limit how Section 3 can bar an oathbreaking insurrectionist from becoming President," the three justices wrote in a joint concurring opinion.

An earlier version of the decision suggested that the gap between the majority and the three liberal justices had once been even wider. As noted by Mark Joseph Stern, a legal affairs reporter with Slate, a forensic examination of the decision posted on the court's website appeared to show that what eventually became the joint concurring opinion was once a partial dissent attributed to "Sotomayor, J., concurring in part and dissenting in part."

The final product was thus the apparent result of a compromise in which all nine justices could say they were united on a narrow bottom line. Still, the scope of the majority opinion was the subject of harsh criticism from the liberal justices.

"The court today needed to resolve only a single question: whether an individual state may keep a presidential candidate found to have engaged in insurrection off its ballot," they wrote. "The majority resolves much more than the case before us."

"Although federal enforcement of Section 3 is in no way at issue," the opinion said, "the majority announces novel rules for how that enforcement must operate. It reaches out to decide Section 3 questions not before us, and to foreclose future efforts to disqualify a presidential candidate under that provision. In a sensitive case crying out for judicial restraint, it abandons that course."

The first line of the concurrence appeared to be intended to needle Chief Justice John Roberts, who was probably a principal author of the unsigned majority opinion. Quoting a line from Roberts' concurrence in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the 2022 decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, the three liberals wrote: "If it is not necessary to decide more to dispose of a case, then it is necessary not to decide more."

They added that the majority had decided "novel constitutional questions to insulate this court and petitioner" -- Trump -- "from future controversy."

"In doing so," the three justices wrote, "the majority shuts the door on other potential means of federal enforcement."

They gave some examples of ways in which the majority opinion undermined the force of Section 3. For instance, they wrote, the majority "forecloses judicial enforcement of that provision, such as might occur when a party is prosecuted by an insurrectionist and raises a defense on that score." In requiring tailored legislation from Congress, the three justices wrote, the majority seemed to be "ruling out enforcement under general federal statutes requiring the government to comply with the law."

In all, the three justices added, "the majority attempts to insulate all alleged insurrectionists from future challenges to their holding federal office."

Barrett, in a brief concurring opinion, agreed that the majority had gone too far, saying that it should not have addressed "the complicated question whether federal legislation is the exclusive vehicle through which Section 3 can be enforced."

But she urged the public to focus on what was common ground among the justices.

"This is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency," she wrote. "The court has settled a politically charged issue in the volatile season of a presidential election. Particularly in this circumstance, writings on the court should turn the national temperature down, not up."

"For present purposes," Barrett wrote, "our differences are far less important than our unanimity: All nine justices agree on the outcome of this case. That is the message Americans should take home."

It's unclear whether the ruling leaves open the possibility that Congress could refuse to certify the election of Trump or any other presidential candidate it sees as having violated Section 3.

Derek Muller, a law professor at Notre Dame University, said "it seems no," noting that the liberals complained that the majority ruling forecloses any other ways for Congress to enforce the provision. Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California-Los Angeles, wrote that it's frustratingly unclear what the bounds might be on Congress.

Hasen was among those urging the court to settle the issue so there wasn't the risk of Congress' rejecting Trump under Section 3 when it counts electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2025.

"We may well have a nasty, nasty post-election period in which Congress tries to disqualify Trump but the Supreme Court says Congress exceeded its powers," he wrote.

Both sides had requested fast work by the court, which heard arguments less than a month ago, on Feb. 8. The justices seemed poised then to rule in Trump's favor.

Trump had been kicked off the ballots in Colorado, Maine and Illinois, but all three rulings were on hold awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.

The case is the court's most direct involvement in a presidential election since Bush v. Gore, a decision delivered a quarter-century ago that effectively handed the 2000 election to Republican George W. Bush. And it's just one of several cases involving Trump directly or that could affect his chances of becoming president again, including a case scheduled for arguments in late April about whether he can be criminally prosecuted on election interference charges, including his role in the Capitol riot. The timing of the high court's intervention has raised questions about whether Trump will be tried before the November election.

The arguments in February were the first time the high court had heard a case involving Section 3. The two-sentence provision, intended to keep some Confederates from holding office again, says that those who violate oaths to support the Constitution are barred from various positions including congressional offices or serving as presidential electors. But it does not specifically mention the presidency.

Conservative and liberal justices questioned the case against Trump. Their main concern was whether Congress must act before states can invoke the 14th Amendment. There also were questions about whether the president is covered by the provision.





The lawyers for Republican and independent voters who sued to remove Trump's name from the Colorado ballot had argued that there is ample evidence that the events of Jan. 6 constituted an insurrection and that it was incited by Trump, who had exhorted a crowd of his supporters at a rally outside the White House to "fight like hell."

They said it would be absurd to apply Section 3 to everything but the presidency or to argue that Trump is somehow exempt. And the provision needs no enabling legislation, they argued.

Trump's lawyers mounted several arguments for why the amendment can't be used to keep him off the ballot. They contended the Jan. 6 riot wasn't an insurrection and, even if it was, Trump did not go to the Capitol or join the rioters. The wording of the amendment also excludes the presidency and candidates running for president, they said. Even if all those arguments failed, they said, Congress must pass legislation to reinvigorate Section 3.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Lindsay Whitehurst and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press and by Adam Liptak of The New York Times.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court has heard a historic case that could decide whether Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)



FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arives at a campaign rally, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va. The Supreme Court has restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)



FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va. The Supreme Court has restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

