The right questions

In the guest column "Hijacked faith," fellow believer Sara Langston asks: "What is wrong with us?"

The problem is our failure to ask the right questions.

Since many believe Donald Trump was sent by God and Jesus advises us to judge a tree by its fruit, let's ask: Which fruit of the spirit are we harvesting from Trump? Is it love or peace? Humility? How about self-control? After all this time, we should be seeing at least one fruit. Right?

What did Jesus say when the devil took him out in the wilderness and offered him all the kingdoms on Earth? What do we say when we strive to get someone in office no matter what? What part of "My kingdom is not of this world" do we not understand?

How does attending a rally make us feel? Do we feel shortchanged and angry? Are we afraid, under siege? How does that square with "My peace I give to you"?

We have choices, and nobody owns them but us. I am delighted to be part of a church that focuses on Bible study and acts of charity. If some churches are making different choices, whose fault is that?

CARI KING

Pocahontas

Credit competition

Over the next couple of months, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the fate of over 250,000 Arkansas small businesses in its hand. In the spotlight will be the Credit Card Competition Act--bipartisan legislation that would promote free-market credit-card reform by giving entrepreneurs more options on how to process a transaction.

Many consumers are unaware that when they insert, swipe, or tap a credit card, businesses are required to fork over a chunk of their profits to big banks and major credit-card networks. Referred to as "swipe fees,"nearly $130 billion was pocketed from these fees in 2022--the tipping point for many entrepreneurs who already grapple with thin margins.

Visa and MasterCard--which control roughly 80 percent of the credit cards in our economy--are allowed to inflate these fees due to lack of competition in the payment industry. Fortunately, the Credit Card Competition Act would end this practice by introducing healthy competition beyond industry giants. The free-market approach would inspire credit networks to lower their "swipe fees," protecting the wallets of businesses and consumers alike.

Arkansas businesses need the Senate Judiciary Committee to stand with us and support the Credit Card Competition Act. I urge Sen. Tom Cotton to promote an environment that supports local businesses and healthy, free-market competition.

AARON LITTLEFIELD

Fort Smith

I'm looking elsewhere

I am downright disgusted with my political party. I have depended on them for years and, after all my heartfelt stumping, after all my earnest support, this is what I have to choose from?

I'd like to believe that my convention has been infiltrated by Chinese spies who have turned my party into a laughingstock by convincing them that this is the best the party can do. (Through registered lobbies, of course.) But it is far more likely that this is simply a snapshot of a truly representative government.

For whatever reason, I have decided to take my support, and my money, somewhere else.

Mr. Kennedy? I wonder if I might trouble you for a bumper sticker?

TAMARA KELLEY

Springfield

Worst rendition seen

Re "Jesus Christ Superstar": I have seen the play many, many times all over the world, and what I saw the other night by far was the worst rendition I have ever seen. The show is pure trash. Sorry I wasted an evening watching it. Maybe it is great for the younger generation, but personally I almost felt it was a slap to religion.

JOHNNY GLAZE

North Little Rock

Broad brushstrokes

In Sara Langston's guest column last Friday, she describes herself as a Bible-believing Jesus follower then proceeds to paint with fairly broad brushstrokes a caricature of the rest of us Bible-believing Jesus followers who support Donald Trump as haters, lovers of power, influence, and strongman dictators, and apparently uneducated because of support for Trump. She further implies that church leaders who don't support Trump are complicit by not calling out the sin from the pulpit lest they lose significant money from MAGA members. Finally, she asserts that the real problem is such people are enamored of Trump the man.

I would hope that Ms. Langston understands the complexity of America's political landscape and realizes that support of a candidate may have more to do with a certain worldview than with the candidate's character. When the integrity of the candidate is questionable, yet that individual's policies are compatible with a voter's value system, the voter is presented with a moral dilemma. Should the vote be cast based on character or based on policy? Which yields a greater good? The dilemma is even more pronounced when important policies of the other party conflict with the voter's worldview.

I also hope Ms. Langston knows that the Christian community is comprised of a cross-section of American society and that many are not haters or seekers of power and influence. They even possess a wide range of education and occupy various levels of status within their communities at large. Many conservative Christians do weigh character against their value system when casting votes, and with considerable thought, they will likely vote based on policies that are more aligned with a biblical worldview of justice, fairness, the dignity of life, and basic freedoms.

KEVIN ROWELL

Conway