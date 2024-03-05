Little Rock man with felony conviction found guilty of possessing a gun

It took a jury of 10 men and 2 women just under two hours to find a former Little Rock man guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was arrested by federal agents conducting a sweep in Southwest Little Rock two years ago.
