Man gets 10-year sentence for video voyeurism

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to shooting video of an underage girl while she was sleeping and exposing himself to her.

James Douglas Vaughn, 34, who has remained in custody on no bond since his arrest April 26, 2022, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to one count of video voyeurism and was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years in prison, and to one count of sexual indecency with a child and was sentenced to six years in prison, suspended.

Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft noted Friday that even if Vaughn gets paroled from the 10-year sentence, he will remain on suspension for six years from the latter sentence. He was also ordered to pay $695 in court costs, will have to register as a sex offender upon his release, is permanently barred from any future contact with the victim and will have a warrantless search waiver on file.

Vaughn, who listed no prior felony history, had pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 6, 2022, and the case was continued multiple times until finally being set for trial on April 9. Prosecutors had filed a motion to amend the latter charge to second-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to 20 years, so Vaughn opted to plead guilty and the case was set for a disposition hearing following a pretrial hearing.