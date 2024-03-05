Missouri man gets federal time for meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Missouri man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, in November 2022, detectives with the Benton County Drug Unit and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations received information that Lyle Russell White, 46, of Noel, Mo., was trafficking narcotics throughout the Northwest Arkansas area.

Law enforcement subsequently conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from White.

In December 2022, investigators received information that White was in Bella Vista and was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. White was later observed by a Benton County deputy traveling as a passenger in a vehicle heading towards Missouri.

The deputy recognized White from a separate traffic stop the week before, according to the news release. During that first traffic stop, White had attempted to consume controlled substances and to conceal the bags in which the substances were contained when the vehicle in which he was traveling was pulled over.

After recognizing White and witnessing a traffic infraction, the deputy conducted a traffic stop. In the vehicle, detectives discovered more than 150 grams of methamphetamine.

A criminal records check revealed that White has several prior convictions, including convictions for drugs, and that he was currently on release for another offense at the time he possessed the methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Eaton prosecuted the case.