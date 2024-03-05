Names and Faces





Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Emma Heming, the 45-year-old wife of 68-year-old action star Bruce Willis, pushed back against a headline from an unnamed outlet that claimed he felt "no more joy" amid his diagnoses of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. "I can just tell you that is far from the truth, OK?," Heming explained in an Instagram reel made over the weekend. "I need society and who's ever writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some neurocognitive disease that, that's it. It's over." She added that "It's the complete opposite of that." Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia in 2023. Heming said on Sunday that her time of caring for Willis "is filled ... with love, connection, it's filled with joy, it's filled with happiness." She went into further detail about how the emotional toll of Willis' health battle was affecting everyone, saying in an Instagram caption that "my experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time." She added that feelings of grief, sadness and trauma come with other feelings of "deep love," "deep connection" and "resilience."

Children's writer Kate DiCamillo, known for her emotional stories like "The Tale of Despereaux" and "Because of Winn-Dixie," has dipped into different feelings with her latest book "Ferris." DiCamillo, 59, said "People have opened their hearts to me. It's been this long, beautiful kind of thing, where I have been able to let myself be loved because of the stories. So now I can write a story that is all love." Until fans pointed it out, DiCamillo said she hadn't recognized the themes of her characters dealing with loss and grief while life lessons got taught through touches of humor or common experiences. "Ferris" centers around a girl named Ferris Wilkey who is set to head into the fifth grade but senses that her grandmother, Grandma Charisse, isn't doing well. "You're aware of everything and you haven't gone over into cynicism yet," DiCamillo said of the age range (8- to 10-years-old) that Ferris falls into. "She's seen the world, and is so open to all the magic of it and also seeing ... people that you love can get sick." "Ferris" is set to be released for readers nationwide today.



